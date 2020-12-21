In the past few months, the Maldives has become a favourite holiday destination not just amongst Bollywood celebrities but for many travel lovers. The island country in the Indian ocean welcomed the tourists with open arms and they lured us with sun-kissed selfies, pristine-white beaches, and bikini pictures. If your travel-hungry soul yearns to travel to the Maldives to unwind and rejuvenate, then you’re in luck! Thanks to the air travel bubble agreement now, you can travel to the Maldives. Also Read - COVID-19 Patients With Neurological Problems Including Stroke, Altered Mental State At A Higher Risk

India’s air bubble agreement with the Maldives:

India has created an air bubble arrangement with the Maldives. Indian and Maldivian carriers are now permitted to operate flights between India and Maldives. Also Read - Things To Pack When You Go On A Trek

Visa on arrival

The Maldives gives a visa on arrival. Yes, you read that right! And what's the best part? The resorts in the Maldives are safely cocooned on separate islands.

Mandatory COVID-19 test for tourists to enter Maldives:

All tourists are required to hold a negative result for a nucleic acid test (PCR test) for COVID-19 prior to entry in the Maldives.

Requirements pertaining to pre-arrival PCR testing:

To enter the Maldives, the sample for the PCR test must be taken not more than 72 hours prior to the scheduled time of departure from the first port of embarkation en-route to the Maldives, as per Thomas Cook. Children below one-year-old are exempt from the requirement of a COVID-19 test. If the passenger makes a transit during the journey, the initial PCR test will be valid if the transit does not exceed 24 hours. If a passenger makes a transit exceeding 24 hours, the passenger must take a repeat PCR test within 72 hours prior to embarkation at the port of transit.

Mandatory restrictions on travel within the Maldives for tourists with COVID-19:

If you are tested positive on entering the island, then tourists must observe the existing HPA measures on restrictions on inter-island travel.

Entering Maldives and Public Health Interventions at the Airport:

–Prior to travel to the Maldives

a) For travellers who are travelling to and from the Maldives should submit a self-declarative health declaration within 24 hours prior to their travel. This health declaration must be filled and submitted electronically via the online portal of Maldives Immigration.

b) Those who have come in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 within the past 14 days and/or persons who have a fever or respiratory symptoms such as cough, sore throat, shortness of breath within the past 14 days should not travel to the Maldives.

c) All tourists are recommended to install the contact tracing app ‘TraceEkee’.

Wish you happy holidays!