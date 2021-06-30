Maldives Travel Latest Update: The island country in the Indian Ocean- Maldives is all set to welcome the Indian tourists with open arms. If your travel-hungry soul yearns to travel to the Maldives to unwind and rejuvenate, then you are in luck! The Maldives on Tuesday announced that it is geared up to open its borders to South Asian countries from July 15. Also Read - This Country Has Decided to Ease Travel Curbs For Fully Vaccinated Citizens From July 5

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih announced the government's decision and added that this decision will be reviewed periodically between July 1-15 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visa on arrival

The Maldives gives a visa on arrival. Yes, you read that right! And what's the best part? The resorts in the Maldives are safely cocooned on separate islands.

This news has given relief for Indians who hold work visas and waiting to travel abroad. If you are planning to travel to the Maldives after July 15, then it is mandatory to have a negative RT-PCR test.

Mandatory COVID-19 test for tourists to enter the Maldives

All tourists are required to hold a negative result for a nucleic acid test (PCR test) for COVID-19 prior to entry into the Maldives.

“#Maldives will restart issuing of on arrival tourist visa starting July 15 to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly,” the tweet reads.

Details on SOPs are still awaited. Meanwhile, Maldives tour operators have started inviting tourists from India through tweets.