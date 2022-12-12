Untold Story Of Maluti, ‘Gupt Kashi’ Of Jharkhand | Know 7 Interesting Facts About Village With 108 Temples

Did you know about temple town in Jharkhand where there are 108 temples but a population of around 3000 people. Here some interesting facts about this historically significant place in India.

Maluti Village: In the hinterlands of Jharkhand, nestles the temple town of Maluti. Away from the public space, it is little hamlet near Shikaripara town of Dumka district. Spread over an area of 406 hectares, this village has numerous historical, religious and marvellous architectural ancient heritage structures that one is bound to leave one spellbound with ancient temple structures. Despite its historic significance, it still does not find its place on a layperson’s tourist map.

The tableau of this village of 108 temples and beautiful ponds was presented during the Republic Day parade in New Delhi in 2015 when the then U.S. President Barrack Obama, who was the chief guest, was also impressed. Have you heard of it before?

Interesting Facts About Maluti

With a population of nearly 2,500 to 3,000, this unique village consisting of as many as 108 magnificent ancient temples with both the state and Central governments making sincere efforts to declare it a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Nearly 250 to 300 years ago, of the 108 temples built in Maluti, only 72 are left. The number of ponds have also reduced to 65. The maximum number of temples built here are dedicated to Lord Shiva. This tableau was selected for the second prize at the 2015 Republic Day parade and this the rich historical heritage of Maluti attracted the attention of the government and tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown personal interest in bringing Maluti on the map as a historical and religious heritage site after which construction work worth Rs 13.67 crore bagen to preserve these heritage sites with the help of Central government. Bais said that in order to preserve these heritage sites, there should be minimum interference with the ancient style and structure of these temples. Now the Jharkhand Tourism Department is preparing to start the second phase of the restoration works soon. In 2010, the Global Heritage Fund, an organisation working on restoring the heritage of ancient structures, included the temples of Maluti in the list of the world’s 12 most endangered heritage sites. The temples built in Maluti are of terracotta form. They bear the imprint of the ancient architecture of Chala, Bengal and Orissa.

The Story of 108 Temples In Maluti

The story of construction of 108 temples and ponds in Maluti is quite interesting. When Bengal was ruled by Sultan Ala-ud-din Hussain Shah between 1494-1519, it is said that the Sultan had a penchant for keeping eagles.

One day, one of the Sultan’s favourite eagles went missing so he announced a huge reward for any one who could find the bird. A youth named Basant Rai found this eagle.

Pleased with Rai’s effort, the Sultan gifted the land of Maluti and surrounding areas to him. After owning the land, Basant Rai became known as Raja Baj Basant. His descendant Raja Rakhad Chandra Rai devoted his time to religious pursuits, rituals and ceremonies. He built the first temple in Maluti in 1720 A.D. It is said that other members of his family also started competing with each other regarding the construction of temples.

As many as 108 temples and as many ponds in number were built one by one by the same family. Of these, the tallest temple is 60 feet high and the smallest is only 15 feet high.

Maluti is also known as ‘Gupt Kashi’. Ancient inscriptions reveal that Maluti was once known as the ‘Land of Gods’. Realising the religious significance of Maluti, the then Muslim ruler Sultan Ala-ud-din Hussain Shah (1493-1519) declared this area as a tax-free land.