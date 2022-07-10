Manali Bans Camping: Travelling is all about exploring destinations, the inner you and surrounding oneself with tranquil pleasures. In short, a wholesome and happy experience. Ethical tourism is pretty centric to the whole idea of enjoying an expedition. And when the ethics are tarnished due to some unpleasant experiences, it ruins the fun out of travel (bad trip alert and not the one you might think). In a similar vein, authorities have taken some major steps in Kullu-Manali in order to curb the mushrooming of illegal campsites in the area. Kullu-Manali administration along with the forest department have now made it mandatory for campers to seek due permission before hammering and pitching tents on the ground.Also Read - Namma Bengaluru Folks! Camp At These Adventurous Sites Near Bengaluru To Break Spells Of Boredom

What leads to this sudden move?

In a recent development, the authorities have reported an increase in a number of illegal campers who are heedless towards maintaining the sanctity of travel and tourism. The Manali, Sub – Divisional Officer, Surender Thakur elaborated on how illegal camps are on a rise. The divisional magistrate added that “These camping sites are littering areas and also pulling water sources. Strict action will be taken to stop the activity, as quoted by Timestravel.

Therefore, the illegal dwellers and the littering up of the palace acted as primary concerns against which the authorities had to take such sever measures.

Latest travel guidelines

Few guidelines have been enlisted so far to maintain law and order in tourist places and also to steer clear of harming the environment around the place.

People who plan on staying will now have to pay Rs 50. Special teams have been formed to ensure the proper execution of the new rules. Check posts will be installed at various entry points from where trekking activities begin. Under Himachal Pradesh, Adventure and Activities Rule, one of the first check posts will be installed on the Hampta Pass trek route, one of the most frequented and loved treks amongst travelers. All permits will be issued by the forest department. Activities will be permitted within a limited range of 25 m away from water streams. Solo camping from now on will be prohibited and can only be undertaken with due permission.

Do not let that adventurous vigour in you taper down. While there are certain guidelines in place, nothing can stop the fun. You just need to assure of all permissions granted and that’s all.

Book your permits and gather your gang for that one camping trip up in the hills.