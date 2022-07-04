Off-beat places in Manali: Manali, one of the most well-known hill towns in India, is nestled among the Himalayan slopes and is known for its breathtaking views, endearing streams, a lovely fog that envelops little hidden cottages, and the lingering aroma of pine and freshness. Manali is now being over-utilized as a tourist attraction despite the fact that the surrounding areas are still largely undeveloped. Have you ever combined adventure and opulent dining at a location with views of the gorgeous Himalayas among all the action in the hilly area? Visit a fly dining establishment located more than 160 feet in the air for the best cuisine and an unforgettable experience.Also Read - Mother of 2 Creates Guinness World Record, Paddles 430 Kms From Leh to Manali in 55 Hours | Watch

Manali Travel News: Hanging Restaurant Price, Address, Time and other details

The Hanging Restaurant in Manali offers the most daring culinary experience ever, in addition to hosting dinners in the sky. The largest table and accommodations for 24 guests and 4 employees are present at once at the world's tallest swinging restaurant. Along with supper, you may now enjoy various forms of entertainment with your loved one, including lunch, games, and other activities. Around a table in the sky, in the air, hanging 50 meters above the ground, anything is imaginable.

Price: Rs 3999 per head

Location: 752 M + P9J Road Old Manali Road in Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Time: 1PM-12AM

Hanging Restaurant in Manali: Features of the fly-dining restaurant

Revolving table for 360-degree views

Security arrangements

Good food

Nice decor

Past examples of such daring dining experiences in India can be found in Goa, Agra, and Noida. And this time, Manali welcomes it with a lot of excitement and complete enthusiasm.

Have you experienced lavish dining with a touch of adventure in Manali? HEAD NOW!