Soul of Manali: Manali is a stunning town tucked away in the lovely Beas River Valley, a gift from the Himalayas to the world. It is a rural community with a cold climate and snow-capped mountains that provides relief to those fleeing the stifling heat of the lowlands. The popular hill station offers different kinds of environments, such as quiet retreats, bustling markets, action-packed excursions, and historic temples. India.com contacted the author and travel influencer Ambika Bhardwaj, whose photographs of the dreamy hill station are exquisite. Her pictures of the hill station are nothing short of a dream for those who want to see breathtaking mountains blanketed in snow.

Sometimes in life, we find ourselves unable to move on because we are lost in our own thoughts. When this happens, we often have no idea how to escape this gloomy state. Everyone needs to take a brief break from their daily lives. What better break than a quick escape to the hills? Manali, a charming hill town, has a familiar feel to it. Travel influencer, Ambika Bhardwaj recalls why Manali feels like home. The undiscovered beauty of the hill station, the unwavering fondness with the region, and the verdant surroundings all remind her of the memories of childhood. The author of 'In Conversation With Light & Darkness,' Ambika Bhardwaj recommends travelling to Manali to stir up many different visions, including exotic views of snow-capped mountains, flower-covered fields, and glaciers, as well as temples and Buddhist monasteries.

Manali’s Culture & Locales: Visit Manali For The Warmth And Connection

Manali has a unique selection of street food that may be enjoyed when visiting the city, just like any other city in India. One of the most popular cuisines in Himachal is called Siddu, which is primarily enjoyed in Mandi, Kullu, Manali, Rohru, and Shimla. It is merely a type of wheat-based bread. Manali's fellow resident Ambika Bhardwaj suggests staying away from commercial places that sell Siddhus. The nicest ones are those prepared at home with plenty of ghee and walnut filling.

Talking about the locals, Ambika Bhardwaj says she has learned a lot from the locals. Manali residents lead a distinctive sociocultural way of life. Their way of life is a reflection of the rich traditions and diverse culture that their predecessors practised in the past.

Deo Tibba is the place for you if you enjoy outdoor activities and beauty. In the Kullu District of Himachal Pradesh, India’s PirPanjal Range of the Himalayan Mountains includes the mountain known as Deo Tibba. It is a well-liked hiking location for ardent trekkers because of its elevation of 6,001 meters. Ambika Bhardwaj told India.com that there is something so straight out of a postcard about Deo Tibba’s base camp that she finds herself wishing to return there often.

Explore The Hidden Gems of Scenic Hill Station- Manali

The idyllic hamlet of Manali enchants us with snow-capped mountains, bubbling waterfalls, lively markets, beautiful heritage, and much more. The calm, peaceful highland station’s popularity has grown thanks to adventure sports. While practically every traveller is familiar with Manali, there are other locations close by that are just as lovely. Ambika said, “Don’t stop exploring after you check Mall Road. I mean, Mall Road is as commercial as Manali can ever be.” She recommends travellers must explore the following places in Manali:

Chichoga

Shinag

Vashisht

Raison

Dhungri

“Living in the mountains gives you extra time at hand. But that doesn’t mean that it’s boring. That simply means that you aren’t rushing as you used to in the cities— which isn’t something that a lot of folks like. Most days there is no hustle. Just a sleepy village with a lot of furry dogs, chirpy birds, green meadows, cosy cottages, and the slowness of time, tells Ambika Bhardwaj when asked if the life in hills gets boring after a while.

Ambika Bhardwaj, who moved to Manali to finish her book, said, “Let me tell you one thing, moving to the mountains isn’t merely a physical move. It is a lifestyle choice that isn’t for everyone. I could never relate to the rush in the cities but can relate to the slowness here. I don’t feel a need to fill my time with haste or my mind with hustle. I am very much okay doing nothing. That may come across as boring and unproductive to a lot of people but to me, it’s peaceful.”

