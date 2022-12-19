Dance, Drama And Delicacies: Manali’ Winter Carnival Is Back! Know It All About The Snowy Fest

Manali Winter carnival 2023: Each time around the dawn of New Year, Himachal Pradesh gets ready to welcome the oncoming year with aplomb and festivities

Manali Winter carnival 2023: Each time around the dawn of New Year, Himachal Pradesh gets ready to welcome the oncoming year with aplomb and festivities and makes up for one of the most exciting Manali tourist places. The festival is called Himachal Winter Carnival and it is surely one of the most unique and exciting cultural experiences

The annual festival of Manali Winter Carnival was the brainchild of Shri Harnam Singh and came into being in the year 1977. The former Chief Minister of the state of Himachal Pradesh, Dr Y. S. Parmar inaugurated the festival, the primary focus of the celebration in the initial years was on Skiing. Skiing, being a snow sport and native to the place, naturally appealed to the people of the state. The sport, with each passing year, began gathering much popularity, and people from farther distances started to pour in for the Manali Winter Carnival.

What To Expect at Manali Carnival 2023?

Several sports events and cultural programme constitute the celebration of the Manali Winter Carnival. The festival is organised according to a schedule prepared for each programme to be held henceforth.

Carnival Parade- The Carnival Parade is a celebration in itself because the participating teams compete with one another, and are adjudged. It marks a beautiful beginning of the Winter Carnival, incorporating both the traditional outlook

Voice of Winter Carnival. Registrations required

Winter Queen Contest. Registration Required

Folk Dance Competition

Bollywood Dance

Classical Dance

A talent show with no specific theme. Simply to enjoy the talents from various regions.

Street Plays to attract and entertain the crowd.

Dates, Venue, Other Details

Dates: January 2-Januray 6 2023

Venue: Usually celebrated on the mall road, which is one of the busiest areas of Manali, it is surely a festival that cannot be missed.

You will get to see colourful dancers, upbeat music of the hills, yummy food and most of all get to know what the pulse of the people of Manali really is!