Leh-Ladakh: Travelling to the cold regions of Leh will now require two days extra in the itinerary. According to a recent travel advisory, people travelling to Leh will need to undergo 48-hour mandatory acclimatisation before commencing their further explorations. The aim of this rule is to prevent any sort of acute mountain sickness (AMS) which hinders the trip for tourists further.

This development came in the wake of recent increase in AMS amongst travellers. There have been extreme incidences where people had to be hospitalised for days. Leh-Ladakh is perched at an altitude of 3500 meters above the sea level making mountain sickness a common problem for tourists, especially who travel by air.

A meeting was convened by Tashi Gyalson, Chief Executive Councillor of Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), which was inclusive of other officers and stakeholders from the industry, to discuss the issues pertaining to tourism sector in Leh.

The officials and stakeholders also raised issues regarding the need of upgrading the health infrastructure facilities to better deal with medical emergencies particularly for popular locations located at higher elevation. During the meeting, it was also weighed in, that all stakeholders need to comply with various SOPs to be formulated by the District Administration regarding tourist management of people travelling to Leh during peak season in addition with monitoring their medical conditions.

The concerned officials were also instructed by CEC Gyalson that they must initiate joint awareness camps and Information, Education and Communication (IEC) campaigns to educate the locals, on dealing with causalities during the trip, who form a major part of the tourism industry.

What is acclimatisation and why is it important?

AMS is triggered when a person reaches a destinations at higher altitudes. This causes a decrease in oxygen level and low air pressure which further leads to fatigue, shortness of breath, dizziness or nausea, etc. While it is subjective to individuals, it usually starts after a few hours of arriving at the place.

In order to avert such inconveniences, the administrations released such an advisory to be obligated by tourists. For acclimatising, one needs to take proper rest, after arrival so that the body gets adapted to the low levels of oxygen, and keep oneself hydrated. Therefore, it is important to acclimatise when travelling to places like Leh-Ladakh to enjoy the trip ahead without facing such ordeals.