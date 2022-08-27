Mandu Village: A place that will make you fall in love with its scenic scapes instantly. It is a magical destination nestled in the nook of Madhya Pradesh and is a custodian of unique past that is not known to India. Full of tales and heritage collections, it is sometimes also known as the Hampi of central India. The quaint hamlet speaks of a ship that never sailed and spell binding Afghani architecture dotted with African baobab trees.Also Read - Pachmarhi In Madhya Pradesh Is The Ultimate Monsoon Destination In India. Unravel Satpura Ki Rani Here

Here is a quick guide to explore the ruins of city that enraptures its every visitor.

JAHAZ MAHAL- A SHIP THAT NEVER SAILED

Jahaz Mahal is an awe-inspiring structure that was built during the reign of Mandu Sultan Ghiyas-us-din Khilji. This edifice was built for the 15,000 women the Sultan had in his consorts. The mighty ship is sees to be afloat on the surface of the pond water. This ship palace is a combination of Afghan, Mughal, Hindu and Mesopotamian architecture styles. It was built with a meticulous precision that followed acoustic water supply patterns, subtly reflecting the pond that lies overlooking the palace.

RANI ROOPMATI PAVILION

If legends are to be believed this place, like Taj Mahal, is a tribute to love. It is said that the last independent ruler Sultan Baz Bahadur was smitten by the beauty of Roopmati and her melodious voice. He chad constructed this building for her to live in but was soon defeated by the army of Akbar.

HINDOLA MAHAL

It is aT-shaped building that is said to be used as an audience hall or open air theatre. he simplicity of its architecture is what separated it from the rest of the monuments. Munj Talao which is a collection of ruined monument covers the Hindola Mahal in the north and provides a fantastic tour to people who are interested in archives. It is a truly perfect place for someone who loves history and royal architecture. The exquisite beauty and the scenic beauty of the place is worth visiting.

CHAMPA BAOLI AND HAMMAM

An extensively constructed step well that was very much inspired from the styles of the Turkish bath, this place was named Champa Baoli because the aroma of the waters was believed to resemble that of the Champa flower.

HOSHANG’S TOMB

Legends have it that this is amongst the oldest marble structures in India that also had significant influence on Shah Jahan. There are stories that Shah Jahan had sent hi best workmen here to insect and draw inspirations for constructing the legendary Taj Mahal

This beautiful citadel of Mandu is an unheard destinations but it encompasses the lost virtues and stories from the bygone age. It is a paradise of for all history lovers as every carving in the mesmerising architectures of every building here speaks of lost beauty.

Plan your weekend getaway to this peaceful hamlet of Mandu