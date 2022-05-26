Mango Festival in India: It’s that time of the season already when we hail the king of fruits. Mango lovers must be waiting for that time of the year when they get a chance to indulge in the variety of mangoes – Alphonso, Dashehri, Langra, Neelam, Safeda, Chausa, Totapuri to name a few. The mango brigade is back in town for the summer and this one fruit comes bearing a variegated set of food to satiate our food palette. Mixer grinders start to churn to make shakes or chutney, pickles are made and put in jars, refreshing drinks are pureed with mango, and some relish the raw flavours of mango.

Mangoes are amongst the few fruits which enjoy fame. Since it is available for a limited period, it is always in high demand during its season. People often travel miles to attend mango festivals, visit mango farms and handpick the freshly grown varieties.

Here is a list of a few upcoming mango festivals in India:

1. The Great Mango Festival of India – Chennai

Hanu Reddy Mango Tourism organises an annual mango festival annually. The Mango festival is organised to celebrate the king of fruits (Mango). Apart from the much-talked-about fruit, one can take part in activities, events and mouthwatering food. This year’s theme is ‘Farm Life’, where one can get farm vibes and can enjoy the traditional rural experience with ploughing, planting, traditional games, pottery and bullock cart rides.

Mark the dates: June 11, 12, 18, 19 | Place: Hanu Reddy Raghava Farms, Otthivakam, Chennai

2. International Mango Festival – Delhi

Since its inception in 1987, the International Mango Festival is annually held in Delhi. It features abundant cultural and mangotastic events; from musical performances to fun mango-eating competitions and more, it has something for everyone. Over 400 varieties of mangoes are showcased at this zealous fest. The central idea is to furnish a space for exposure to the domestic mango industry and exporters.

The festival is usually held between mid-June to July.

3. National Mango Festival – Gandhinagar

This is a three-day festival to be held at Gandhinagar starting May 27. The National Mango Festival will have around 80 varieties of mango on display at 50 plus stalls. Different states like – Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Karnataka , Delhi and Tamil Nadu – will exhibit their varieties. This fest too shall entail fun activities and food.

The event will be inaugurated by Gujarat Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel.

Mango lovers, mark your calendars and don’t miss to visit these festivals to paint the town yellow!