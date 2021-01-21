Manipur foundation Day 2021: The date 21 January is recorded with many events in Indian history. This day is also important in the federal history of India because three states emerged as Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on this day. It has been 49 years since the northeastern states of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura became separate states. Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura were granted separate statehood on 21 January 1972 under the North-Eastern Areas (Reorganization) Act 1971. Manipur has Nagaland to its north, Mizoram to its south, Assam to the west and shares an international border with Myanmar to the east. Also Read - Foundation Day 2021 Tripura, Manipur and Meghalaya: Know Date, Significance and History of this Day

Manipur is one of the seven sister states of India which is still a less explored destination. The state attracts a lot of tourists due to its vibrant culture and amazing natural beauty. Not only this, the cities of Manipur are very attractive from a tourism point of view, because of their cool-climate, lush green forests, and beautiful lakes which adds to the beauty of this mountainous region. This magnificent state is not just equipped with rare flora, fauna, but also holds a historical fight between the Japanese Army and the Allied Army during World War II. Let’s explore some of the most scenic places in Manipur to visit this winter in 2021 – Also Read - Nagaland's Dzukou Valley Wildfire Likely to be Fully Doused in 24 Hours: Officials

Imphal in Winter

Among the famous sightseeing places of Manipur, Imphal, the capital of Manipur is the most special. Imphal is an extremely attractive tourist destination with its lush green valleys and beautiful natural environment that adds beauty to the lakes. You can enjoy your visit by visiting the tourist places like Sirohi National Park, Secta Archaeological Living Museum, Kangla Fort, Manipur State Museum, Sri Govinda Temple, Manipur Zoological Garden, Keibul Lamjao National Park, etc.

Thoubal

Thoubal, one of the philosophical sites of Manipur, is one such tourist destination where you can enjoy your trip realistically, as tourists can enjoy trekking here. Thoubal is very famous for its many temples and waterfalls. You can also make your trip enjoyable by visiting the tourist places like Thoubal River, Imphal River, Ikop Lake, Wachau Lake, People’s Museum, Lewis Lake, Thoubal Bazaar, Khongjom War Memorial, etc. There are also many markets here, where shopping can prove to be a good experience. These markets range from souvenirs to handicrafts and handloom products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INCREDIBLE MANIPUR (@incrediblemanipur)

There are many open places in the outer areas of Thoubal, where many tourists go for a picnic. Trekking and hiking can also be enjoyed here. Apart from this, there are many lakes and rivers, which makes this place even more ideal for outdoor activities. The beauty of large paddy fields here attracts tourists a lot.

Ukhrul

Ukhrul, a picturesque district located in the state of Manipur in northeastern India, is known for its natural beauty. This place is not only beautiful to witness but here you can experience immense spiritual and mental peace. This place gives a feeling of paradise among the hills and lakes. The hidden tourist place of Ukhrul state, which only the special travelers know about, is far from common sight. From nature lovers to adventure seekers, one can get immense pleasure here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INCREDIBLE MANIPUR (@incrediblemanipur)

You can start the Ukhrul Tour from Khayang Peak, the highest peak in the city. Situated at an altitude of 3114 meters above sea level, this peak provides a chance to see the beauty of the entire region. Apart from Khayang Peak, you can plan a trip to Shirui Kashong Peak. It is counted among the most spectacular tourist destinations of the city. This hill station is slightly more popular than Khayang Peak because it is easily accessible. You can plan a tour of Kochoufung Lake popular among tourists here. The biggest feature of the Kochoufung lake is that its shape resembles that of a map of India.

Senapati

Senapati is one of the nine districts of the state of Manipur and is one of the best places to visit if you are a nature lover. Like other places and cities of the Northeast, natural beauty is preserved here. Tourists visiting this city can come here to see the views of the hills, ancient rivers, deep valleys, and rugged mountains. There are a lot of options for adventure activities here in Senapati. There are many tourist places in Senapati town and its surrounding areas including Maram Khullain, Yangkhullen, Mao Liiyai, Makkhel, Purul, Kaubru Parvat, and Houdu Koide Biso.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INCREDIBLE MANIPUR (@incrediblemanipur)

80 percent of this district is surrounded by forests in which many rare types of trees and animals are found. Some herbs are also found at this place, such as Edintum phlebellutum Linn, Abras precretius Linn, and Absoluthagia cliata, etc. All these herbs are used here to make local medicine.

Bishnupur

You can start the Bishnupur excursion from the Keibul Lamjao National Park. This national park is famous for its rich biodiversity, where you can see innumerable fauna with different flora. You will be surprised to know that this is the only floating garden of its kind in India. This national park is also home to the rare Thamin Deer. You can plan a trip to the Phubala site in the natural attractions of Manipur. Situated at about 13 km from Bishnupur, this place is counted among the most popular tourist destinations. It is a great place where you can also enjoy adventure activities like trekking with water adventure.

While traveling to Bishnupur, do not forget to visit the Loktak Lake, the most prominent natural attraction here. This freshwater lake is counted among the main attractions of Manipur, it is a great place for bird watching. It is a magnificent island known for its unique experiences.

The history of Manipur dates back to 1500 BC with breath-taking views, serene lakes, silent hills, beautiful orchids, and unique culture. Pre-historic human settlements and many other intriguing caves make this state attractive to tourists. It was from this state that the game of ‘Polo’ was born which has its own versions such as rugby, martial arts, classical dance, mythology, and religion.