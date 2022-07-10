Offbeat Places in Manipur: The pristine Loktak Lake, the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India, is one of the most renowned tourist destinations in Manipur. The lake draws visitors from far and wide because of its surreal beauty. It is famous for its floating circular bogs, known as phumdis in the local language. When viewed from a distance, phumdis resemble a collection of tiny, round islands scattered across the huge shallow lake.Also Read - Offbeat Places in Uttarakhand: Roopkund Lake’s Incredible Beauty And Mysterious Charm Makes it a Fascinating Travel Destination

Phumdis, The Floating Circular Bogs in Loktak Lake

Phumdis are essentially floating patches of decaying plant life, soil, and other organic material. They are exclusive to this lake, and the nearby locals have further developed them. The phumdis float during the monsoon season when water levels are at their highest, but during the dry season, they cling to the lake's bottom and draw nutrients from the soil with the help of their roots.

Loktak Lake: Panoramic View and Beauty

Regardless of how many images or stunning lakes you have seen, the first time you see one, it will still leave you speechless. This lake, which gives a 360-degree panoramic view of miles of grasslands and meadows, is located at the foot of a mountain range.

To experience living by the lake directly, tourists can reserve a homestay around the lake. Long fishing boats are the finest for exploring the lake in the early morning hours. Additionally, you can go to the nearby fishing islands and engage in some fishing. The sun’s fiery orb travels down the horizon, painting the sky with an array of crimson and gold colours. To obtain the best views of the sunset, go to any of the hills bordering the lake.

Floating Island on Loktak Lake: Keibul Lamjao National Park

On a floating island in the centre of the lake is where you’ll find the Keibul Lamjao National Park. Due to its unique location on a lakeside natural floating island, it is the only natural park of its kind on the entire globe. This is the only floating national park in the world. The winter season, from November to February, is the ideal time to visit Loktak Lake since one can see deer there.

Due to its significance to the people’s socio-economic and cultural existence, the lake plays a crucial part in Manipur’s economy and is regarded as their lifeline. The historic Loktak Lake also provides water for irrigation, drinking water supply, and hydropower generation.

Make sure you visit this beauty on your next trip to Manipur!