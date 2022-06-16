If you have been blessed with a zest of exploring the unusual and have a wildlife bug, few places can match the sheer magnitude of the East African plains and the magnificence of the wild, where the giants of our imaginations roam free and unhindered and nature is played out in all its splendor. Masai Mara in Kenya is one such place. While it will satisfy your desire to be in the wild, one with the real owners of that land, the Masai and the wild animals, it is also a trip which comparatively is not too expensive, so it can keep your wallet happy as well.Also Read - Gay Lions Captured In Rare Picture In Masai Mara Region Of Kenya

What strikes you about Africa is the sheer sizes. The plains are immense, and reach out as far as your eyes can see, fringed with the hills that make up the rift valley where Masai Mara is situated. The temperatures are surprisingly friendly, ranging between 17 to 35 degrees Celsius at an average. The rainy season is currently underway but there is no saying when and how it will affect your travel, so be ready with your umbrellas. Also Read - Unexplored destinations, sustainable tourism on Indians' mind

Getting there: For Indian travelers, the options are now again opening up, after two years when the Covid-19 pandemic had affected tourism in Kenya as much as anywhere else. Also Read - Lioness survives after being gored by a buffalo, watch video (Graphic Content)

As always, connections from Mumbai and Delhi are the best, with Kenyan Airways from Mumbai being one of the most convenient ways to travel. A 6 hours and 30 minutes direct flight takes care of the travel blues.

Of course, there are other options as well, but flights ex-Delhi all have at least one stopover, while all the other cities too will have some layover somewhere. It is best to go online and check your options.

Documents required: Kenyan has an e-visa system, which you can apply for directly, or if you don’t want to go through the trouble, can go through any decent travel agent. Visa-related links are available and there are websites belonging to the Kenyan government as well as private players who will help facilitate the requirements. Make sure that you take Yellow Fever shots before landing in Africa.

The current World Health Organization approved shots are for your lifetime. Shots are available in most Indian government health centers (but these may vary from the WHO shots) in almost all major cities and there are also private clinics that provide the service.

Important: Indian travelers must take polio drops before travelling to Africa. This is a Government of India requirement, and can be checked on the way back. Carry your Yellow Fever and polio shot cards and your Covid-19 vaccination certificate (hard copies).

Two important government forms that you need to have are the ‘Jitenge’ form for Kenya (basically your details as per the Covid-19 related forms in most countries nowadays). This asks for your seat number on your flight as well, so it would be ideal if you did a web check-in and filled the form at leisure through a broadband before you head for the airport.

Government of India requires the Air Suvida form from all arriving passengers. Make sure you fill this before you run out of broadband access, since it asks for uploads which may be difficult once you’re at the airport (like passport copy upload etc).

Shopping in Kenya: The Kenyan Shilling is not strong and you will get over 110 Shillings for every dollar. Money exchange at the airport is a good idea, since otherwise money exchanges do not look to dependable, though there are plenty of banks with the facility.

Most places work mostly on cash (local currency or dollars are best options), and your purchases will largely be of artefacts and local handicrafts. Make sure to bargain hard, since prices tend to go up once you have shown interest in a certain item. Cash is king at most places, so make sure you carry enough. Also, since the currency is weak, so don’t be surprised if the prices are in high (for example, a dozen bananas can cost 100 Shillings and that is not even expensive).

Important: Make sure to buy your own supply of drinking water and soft drinks before you enter the game reserve. Since most of the lodges get their supplies from the cities (some even get them airdropped!) the prices can be anywhere between three-fold or beyond more than the departmental stores on the way to Masai Mara.

Accommodation: There are several chains running lodges in the reserve, so best to check online and look for the best fit. Most lodges are very well maintained and clean, though power supply can be interrupted at scheduled times. Wi-Fi is available at select places in most lodges.

Game reserve trips can be planned in advance as well, so it would be best that you sought a guide/driver to pick you up from the Jomo Kenyatta Airport in Nairobi and accompany you on the tour. Several agencies provide these, so it would be best to make bookings in advance before you arrive.