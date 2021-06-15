New Delhi: For the convenience of the travellers, who are willing to go on a pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi temple, Indian Railways will restore the services of 05655 Kamakhya – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra weekly special train from June 27 onwards till further notice on every Sunday. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Will Restore Services of THESE Long-distance Trains This Week

The train will leave Kamakhya at 11:00 hours every Sunday to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 15:45 hours on Tuesday.

From Kamkhya station, the special train will pass through Goalpara, Kokrajhar, New Alipore Gate, New Coach Bihar, Dhupguri, New Jalpaiguri, Kishanganj, Katihar, Navgachia, Khagadia, Begusarai. , Barauni, Samastipur, Laheriasarai, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi, Raxaul, Sagauli, Bettiah, Narkatiaganj, Kaptanganj, Gorakhpur, Basti, Gonda, Bareilly, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur stations to reach Katra at 15:45 hours.

According to the reports, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has announced the restoration of services of four special trains from this month.

For the return travel, the IRCTC will resume services of train no. 05656 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kamakhya special express from June 30 onwards. The train will leave Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra at 03:45 hours every Wednesday to reach Kamakhya at 11:30 hours on Friday.

Please note that the passengers will have to adhere to the COVID-19 related rules and guidelines.