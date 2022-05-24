Matanga Hills Trek: Mantaga Hill is a popular tourist attraction in Hampi. It is undoubtedly Hampi’s highest point, a hilltop that provides the greatest view of Hampi and its surroundings. Many hiking trails lead to the summit of the hilltop, where the Veerabhadra Temple can be found. It takes about 30 minutes to climb. The temple’s rooftop is a great spot to watch the dawn or sunset. The Tungabhadra River, a gorgeous orchard of banana trees, the Virupaksha temple, and the magical Hampi Bazaar all look like a magnificent, panoramic perspective of Hampi and the surrounding area. The 16th-century temple of Achyutaraya, one of the few relics of the city’s splendour, may also be seen from the summit of the hill. Despite the fact that most of the complex has been demolished, it still looks fantastic from above.Also Read - 'Change In Syllabus An Attempts To Put Out Actual Facts': Karnataka Govt On Revision Of Textbooks

Matanga Hill is one of the sacred places listed in the epic Ramayana as the base of Saint Matanga, according to mythology. Sugriva also benefited from the mystical protection of the sage Matanga, who had set a death curse on Vali if he tried to visit the Matanga Hill area. On the way down, there is a little cave where Sugriva, the monarch of Kishkinda, is said to have hidden.

For Trekkers and Adventure Enthusiasts: Paths to Matanga Hill

Also Read - Karnataka: Three Minors Among Seven Killed As Cruiser Rams Into Tree In Dharwad District

The tiered ramp in the west and the trekking trail in the north are two of the most notable features of Matanga Hill. Despite the fact that the Vijayanagar Empire is in ruins, the steps remain intact. There are a lot of trails that lead to the foothill’s bottom. The one that leads to the east and ends at the Kadale Kalu Ganesha temple is the most renowned.

The east end of Hampi Bazaar street is the next famous path. There are rows of pavilions at the end of the roadways, as well as a tiny trail that traces the edge of the hill to the east. The path to Veerabhadra Temple involves a struggle past scattered rock groups, a few shrines, and the point where the hilltop begins.

The third and least-traveled path is located on the south side of the hill and travels parallel to the Turthu Canal. The landmark is a pavilion set near the plantation to the north. The winding route disappears into the thickets. This trail leads to the foothills, from whence you can climb to the summit of the hill.

The vista would be just far more wonderful for a day’s close, with tranquil surroundings and an evening to admire. The Matanga Hills lies in the heart of Hampi and are the highest point in the vicinity, providing breathtaking views of the remains.

What are you waiting for? Channelise the adventurer in you and trek your way to Matanga Hills!