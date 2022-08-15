Mathura Vrindavan Cruise: The twin city, Mathura-Vrindavan are known as the birth place of Lord Krishna. These places are more so famous as pilgrimage sites. The sacred land of these two cities are often visited together by all the travelers who flock the place. In a move to give a boost to religious tourism, Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that soon a cruise will set sail on the River Yamuna connecting Mathura and Vrindavan.Also Read - Ahoy! India's Luxury Cruise Antara Ready To Set Sail On World's Longest River Journey; When, Where And How | Details Inside

Be it cruise or boat rides, exploring places on water always sets a refreshing tone the entire experience. According to the minister, this cruise might also lure people who travel till Agra to extend their visit to the twin cities. After all, they are not that far and who would wish to miss out on a cruise when so near!

According to plan, the waterways network will be connecting Mathura, Vrindavan and Gokul as well.

Mathura – Vrindavan

These twin cities still resound to the echoes and giggles of the Lord Krishna (metaphorically). Located on the bank of River Yamuna, it is dotted with multiple temples and other religious sites associated with Lord Krishna.

The cities harbour mythological story of the god as it is said that he was born and brought up in the alleys of this place. Therefore, this destination in a way personify the legend of Krishna and the entailing folklores. The towns here are imbued with the culture and traditions of the divine presence.

Dwarkadhish Temple

Lord Krishna was also known as Dwarkadhish. This is one of the famous temples with a spectacular painting on its ceiling. Here, the deity of Krishna sits in a black marble idol and the entire shrine is adorned with intricate murals. It is always flocked with worshippers so be careful to steer your way ahead.

Bankey Bihari Temple

This is another frequented temple here that completes the trip to Mathura- Vrindavan. According to folklores here at Vrindavan, the sight of the childhood form of Lord Krishna heralds goodluck. The curtains are raised only for brief moments but is worth all the hassle. The idol is adorned with glinting and heavy ornaments that makes one glimpse of it purely breathtaking.

Nidhivan

Meandering through the streets, small shops one reaches at the doorstep of this basil forest. This place is just in close proximity with the Bankey Bihari temple and is rather shrouded in mystery. Now, there are lots of folklores associated with this place. As the stories go, every night jewelry and make up is left behind locked doors and are found used the next morning. Additionally, the temple and entry to this forest is closed by 5 pm because, legend has it that Krishna and Radha dance to the tunes of Krishna’s flute here after dark.

Mathura sweets

When in Mathura, one cannot simply miss out on the savoury delicacies of this place. From kachoris, jalebi to the famous ladoo and peda (form of round shaped sweet) tourists always leave with extra packed food for the dear ones back home.

Plan your Mathura-Vrindavan getaway soon and set sail on the rivers!

For feedback on stories, tips, or suggestions, mail to himanshu.shekhar@india.com