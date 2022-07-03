Mawryngkhang Trek: There are several treks in India to choose from when that adrenaline junkie in you knocks at the door. There are treks to mountains, fort treks, jungle treks and many more. The diverse array of the riveting treks is innumerable. Similarly, one such scintillating yet enthralling trek is snuggled over the gorges, amidst the bounty of Meghalaya.Also Read - Say Trek? Not Mountains But Forts! Hike To History This Monsoon And Triumph These Thrilling Fort Treks In Maharashtra

The Mawrynkhang trek in Meghalaya is one of the scariest treks in the state wherein one is required to trek over the bamboo broom sticks that are tied together with cane ropes. Did the bamboo imagery give you a scare? Well, there is nothing to be worried about much. Every year trekkers hail from across India to embark on this challenging trek that rewards one with utterly breathtaking vistas. Words fall short to justify and exalting beauty the trek entails.

About the trek

Gurgling waters beneath, gorgeous sky above, amidst the panorama of Meghalaya, is set one of the scariest and innovative treks in India. Why innovative? because it is constructed by the bare hand of the villagers themselves. There are hardly any nails found in the construction of the trails. It is engineered in a such a way that bamboos tied with cane ropes give a sturdy enough pathway to walk on. Also, this eco-friendly marvel is holding it self for years now.

The bamboo bridges hangs over the broomstick in the Wakhen village lying in the Pynursela Tehsil of East Khasi hills. This is where it all begins. Passing through natural pools and deep gorges, one arrives at the point from where the trek starts the climb.

There is one stretch during the trek which is the real life – agge kuan, peeche khai (a well in front, a ditch behind) moment- except it is on both sides! The small stretch encompasses of a gorge on side and cliff point at the other. Ah Ah, it is not actually that difficult. The key is to balance properly.

While this could be a little spine-chilling for some, especially the ones with phobia for heights, it takes trekkers on a experiential journey of beauty, culture and innovation all amalgamated together.

Duration: on an average 3-4 hours

The legend

Amidst the myriad of folklores from the region, the Mawrngkhang trek also has one in store for its trekkers. Weaved in the tales, a legend, it is believed that long, long time ago, the Khasi hills witnessed a battle of stones. These two rocks – Mawryngkhang and Mawpator were in combat because both of them fell in love with Kthiang, a damsel in the hills.

Enraged, with fury burning inside Mawpator’s heart, it chopped off the left hand of Mawryngkhang who later beheaded the former. And today, head can be seen in front of the U Mawrynkhgang rock.

U Maywryngkhang is a massive shiny rock that emerged triumphant and went on to be crowned as the King of Stones. Look out for that head for yourself as you delve deep with dramatics of this folklores!

P.S- myths, legends and adventures do actually make a perfect combo!

Why is this trek a MUST?

One might wonder, if it is infact scary, why even do it? Well, scary is a subjective definition and let us leave it at that.

This probably could be on of the most challenging treks one would ever embark on. The cultural value attached those bamboo trails enhance the experience It is an extremely unique trekking trail weaved together by the villagers, an engineering marvel There is no shadow of doubt about the arresting views one will encounter traversing the bamboos in the bounty of nature

The Trek that it was!

The Bamboo trail trek to reach the king of stones – U Mawrynkhang.

Trekking trips 101

Make bookings well in advance for your stay. Planning a whole trip only to cancel it because of no bookings, is not worth it. Goes without saying though, good hiking shoes are a MUST. Pack enough water and dry food as there will be no shops in between to purchase it. That you must have already gathered till now. Let’s be responsible and not tarnish the beauty of pristine walks of nature littering around. So, to keep trash, have a trash bag on you and dispose it once you are back in the village. In Meghalaya, rains are not restricted merely to monsoon, so carry rain sheeters, raincoats or ponchos. Would personally avoid umbrellas so hands are free for trekking comfortably Super important – savour every second of it.

Sounds exciting? Because it is. So plan this unique bamboo trek soon!