Gujarat’s Month-Long Festival: Gujarat is one of India’s top travel destinations for a variety of factors. Gujarat offers a variety of tourist attractions, including UNESCO sites, religious sites, Jyotirlinga, Char Dham Temples, museums, the vast Rann of Kutch desert, and the Statue of Unity. On your first visit, the abundance of history, legacy, and culture will be overwhelming. The present Monsoon Festival is another reason to tick Gujarat off your list. On July 30, Saputara’s Monsoon Festival got underway, and it will last through August 30.Also Read - Tata Motors To Buy Ford India's Manufacturing Plant In Gujarat For Rs 726 crore

Gujarat’s Megh Malhar Parv 2022:

We cordially invite you to Saputara Monsoon Megh Malhaar Parv – 2022, as Saputara decks up in a new spirit. Come, embrace the rejuvenating beauty of nature and culture from 30th July to 30th August 2022. pic.twitter.com/6m66EE2b0m — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) July 25, 2022

Also Read - Gujarat Teacher Forces Girl Student To Drink Alcohol With Him, Arrested

Gujarat tourism draws visitors from all across the nation and annually observes the monsoon festival. There are numerous events and attractions planned for visitors at Megh Malhar. Purnesh Modi, the minister of tourism, launched the festival, and representatives from other states were there as well. For the wonderful hilly destination of Gujarat, Saputara, the Megh Malhar festival will feature a wide variety of cultural events, entertainment activities, and traditional festivals. Take a look: Also Read - Explained: What Is Lumpy Skin Disease Which Killed Over 3,000 Cattle In Rajasthan, Gujarat

Dahi Handi

Rain Run Marathon

Boat Racing

Nature Treasure Hunt

Dangi dance performances

Quiz contests

Seminars

Glimpses From Megh Malhar Parv 2022 in Satpura, Gujarat

For this monsoon festival, a number of competitions are planned, including singing, rangoli, and photography. Additionally, there will be artistic and creative workshops for photography, Warli painting, art painting, bamboo crafting, and other activities throughout this month-long festival.

The Beauty of Satpura in Gujarat Amid Megh Malhar Parv 2022

A cultural festival, the Monsoon Megh Malhar Parv 2022 is more than that. There are other weekend hideaways for you to discover in this hilly area. Saputara, an evergreen tree, has a lovely appearance. Visit the Megh Malhaar Parv in 2022 to take part in the vibrant festival of nature and culture. Satpura improves in beauty during the monsoon season and draws lots of visitors.

Gujarat celebrates the annual Megh Malhar festival at Saputara to honour its rich and varied culture. Gujarat is proud to welcome visitors from nearby nations and provide them with a relaxing escape in the midst of nature.

What are you waiting for?