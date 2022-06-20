Wettest Place On Earth: Clouds like rain or rain like clouds? A video recently surfaced on the internet leaving netizens bewildered at the white fluff roaring across the road by the mountains in Meghalaya. Well, while it did look like clouds, in reality it was a flurry of water from the cascading waterfall created by the hills due to the torrential monsoon rainfall. Northeast states have been battering with monsoon showers for over a week now. Located in the eastern part of Khasi Hills in Meghalaya, the video is about Mawsynram that witnessed a record breaking precipitation of 1003.6 mm till 8:30 am June 16.Also Read - 31 Dead as Flood Situation Worsens in Assam, Meghalaya; Agartala Receives Highest Rainfall In 60 Years

In the video, a woman passenger can be heard saying, baadal aarhe hain (clouds are coming)! While the male person in the car clarified that it was not clouds but rainfall, both passengers were astounded by the gushing water and repeatedly asked the driver to not go forward in the direction.

Watch the video here:

The wettest place in the world, Mawsynram, India just recorded a mind boggling 39.51 inches (1003.6 mm) of rain in the last 24 hours. These are what the waterfalls in the area look like. pic.twitter.com/WRktarmMax — US StormWatch (@US_Stormwatch) June 17, 2022

In the video, nothing can be seen ahead on the road due to which the passengers got hesitant to move ahead with their travel. Another vehicle can be seen waiting for the rumbles to reduce and pave way for a safe passage for travel.

Business tycoon, Anand Mahindra, even retweeted the video saying, he was under the impression that Cherrapunji is the wettest place unless he watched the viral video.

When I was in school, the answer to ‘What is the wettest place in the world’ was Cherrapunji. Didn’t know Mawsynram is at the top of the podium. The visuals here are amazing… https://t.co/H8Dr7b10Hb — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 18, 2022



Following his tweet, several netizens filled the internet with their reactions and opinions.

This is a water park near Mawsynram.. the craters are caused by erosion due to rain! pic.twitter.com/231yj3g3Ry — StayTrue (@mkart72) June 18, 2022

Both Cherrapunji and Mawsynram get so much rain because of what is called the funnel effect, where these two villages in the valley trap the monsoon winds coming in that direction and make the clouds shed all their moisture, thereby registering a huge amount of rainfall. — Ananth Rupanagudi (@Ananth_IRAS) June 18, 2022

Both Cherrapunji and Mawsynram register significant amount of rainfall every year. Therefore, people took to twitter and tweeted videos of Cherrapunji making lowkey comparisons between the two places.

Mawsynram- Wettest place on earth

Meghalaya, in Sanskrit means, Megha (Clouds) alaya (abode), that is, abode of clouds. One of the states in northeast, Meghalaya boasts of verdant valleys, dense jungles, gurgling pristine brooks, exotic wildlife and offers a beautiful array of experiences.

Speaking of beautiful experiences, Mawysynram plateau in the region garners attention for its record breaking rain fall. The monsoon rains often make brief waterfall on the mountainside which at times becomes a little bit of nuisance for the locals.

Apart from the famous rainfalls records, there are other varied intriguing places to visit. The longest sandstone caves in the world, Krem Puri is located in this city. Nature and wildlife enthusiasts can plan a trip to Phlangwanbroi village and capture wildlife in its glory. There are other sites and caves with underground waterways too. Ergo, with lots to explore and venture, Meghalaya should be next on your bucket list!