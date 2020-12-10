After remaining close for nine months, Meghalaya is all set to welcome tourists from December 21. The government of Meghalaya followed precautions and restricted tourists from entering the state due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

However, travellers will have to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and health protocols to visit the Land of Clouds, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said.

"#Meghalaya reopens its #Tourism from 21st December, 2020. The Home of Clouds looks forward to welcoming you," Sangma said on Twitter.

A Tourism Department official said registration would be made mandatory through a dedicated app of Meghalaya Tourism, along with standard operating procedures (SOPs) put in place to ensure the safety of everyone.

Visitors will have to upload their photo identity on the app and provide the complete tour itinerary besides showing proof of confirmed booking, the official said.

Upon successful registration, tourists will receive an e-invite which will have to be produced at the entry checkpoint together with a COVID-19 negative certificate not more than 72 hours old.

The state government has also set up a Facilitation Centre at Umling in Ri Bhoi district, where those visiting the state are to mandatorily check-in, he said.

Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum Chairperson Alan West welcomed the decision and urged visitors to strictly follow COVID-19 protocols.

Follow these Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the state government if you are planning to take a trip to the state:

-As per an order issued by the state’s tourism department, tourists will be required to produce an original copy of the COVID-19 negative report at the entry points.

-The said tests will be valid if the tests were done within 72 hours of commencing their journey. The RAT Negative Test will not remain valid for travellers entering the state.

-Tourists planning to visit Meghalaya will need to mandatorily register on the Meghalaya Tourism App and, at the same time, generate an e-invite for the proposed itinerary. You can find the Meghalaya Tourism App both on Google Play Store and the Apple Store.

-The e-invite can be generated on the official website of Meghalaya Tourism. All you need is a valid photo ID card of yours as well as of other members who are travelling with you; the same needs to be uploaded on the Meghalaya Tourism App. Those travelling in a group can register and generate one e-invite,

-Book at least a two-night stay (either at a homestay, hotel, or guest house) and provide a declaration of the complete itinerary for the e-invite to be generated.

-The services of registered tour operators listed on the Meghalaya Tourism website and on the Meghalaya Tourism App, can also be used to get an e-invite.

-Those staying as a guest of any family or friend in Meghalaya, need to declare the contact details and full address of the family or friend. They will also need to submit the complete itinerary to obtain an e-invite.

In 2019, over 1.2 million domestic and international tourists had visited the state.

(With inputs from PTI)