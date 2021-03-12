Meghalaya travel: With lush green meadows, rivers clear as crystal, pine-covered hills, gorgeous waterfalls, lakes and majestic forests, the mesmerizing Meghalaya is truly a Nature lover’s paradise. The state is not just an abode of natural scenic beauty but also a cradle of the rich cultural and traditional heritage of the Khasi, Garo Jaintia tribes. While each nook and corner of the state is pretty, there are a few incredible places that are unlike anything you must have seen! Nestled at the bottom of Jaintia hills, one such village is Dawki, which is mostly famous for its crystal clear waters from the river Wah Umngot. Also Read - Waterfalls, Meadows & Lakes Galore: Why Meghalaya is a Nature Lover's Paradise | Top 8 Places to Visit

What’s special about it?

The water of Umngot river is so clear and transparent that the boats floating on it, look as if they are on a crystal glass surface. Not only that, you can also see the beautiful rocks, pebbles and even fish floating in the emerald green waters. Many fishermen’s pretty little boats dotting the river makes it a splendid and fairytale-like view. Trust us, you won’t be able to stop clicking pictures here.

What activities are available?

The best place for see the beauty of Dawki river is through boating as you will be able to see the bottom of the river when it is about 15-20 deep. Each boat can take a maximum of 4 people and one fisherman to row. Boating on this river will make you feel like that you are floating on a transparent glass surface. A one and half hour boating trip around the river will cost you around Rs 500 per person. Not just the clear water, you can also view mighty Bangladesh’s border from Dawki River.

There is small isle in the middle of the Umngot river–a beautiful spot that is filled with rocks in all size, colours and shapes. Towards the shallow end of the river, you can even get into the river and take a dip in the cool, green water. (Which we did)! Many activities like boating, cliff jumping and zip-lining are also available here.

Where is it located?

Umngot river flows through Dawki which is a small town in the East Jaintia hills district near the Indo-Bangladesh border. The best time to visit Dawki is from January to May as the river is shut for boating when it overflows in the monsoon.

How to reach there?

The closest airport to the Dawki river is Guwahati, located around 175 kms, which can be easily covered by road. It is about 95 km from Shillong (capital of Meghalaya). So, you can board a cab from either Guwahati or Shillong or reach there by bus. Don’t get hassled by the distance, because the journey leading to Dawki itself is extremely satisfying. Along the way, you will be treated to gorgeous views, while passing through gorges, ravines and lush greenery.

While you are there, don’t forget to visit Mawlynnong village, which is located 30 kms from Dawki and is considered one of the cleanest villages. You can also go to the Bangladesh border via road and click photos.

Happy Exploring!

(All pictures clicked by Ritu Singh)