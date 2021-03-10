The living root bridges are Meghalaya’s most famous and interesting attraction and India’s best natural wonders. These centuries-old living bridges were built by the native Khasi tribe by tangling the naturally-growing aerial roots of the ficus elastica (rubber fig trees) that are local to the region. Situated in Cherrapunji, this bridge is 3 km long and is at a height of 2400 feet. You will have to undertake a daunting trek of around 6000 steep steps, but it will be worth in the end.

Nohkalikai Falls

Plummeting down from the height of 1115 feet, Nohkalikai Falls is said to be the highest waterfall in India. The remarkable landscape of these falls makes them a picturesque view from a distance and at sunset, the view is just die for. Trust us, you won’t be able to stop clicking pictures. The water gushes fiercely to the bottom creating a heavy sound can be heard much before you reach the fall. The view from the falls at sunset is surreal, you can see far off villages that appear like little hamlets from a fairy tale. This waterfall has also earned its place as World Heritage Sites by UNESCO.

Wei Sawdong waterfall

The Wei Sawdong waterfall, a three-tiered cascade, is one of the most gorgeous waterfalls in India. The falls is around 58km from the capital city, Shillong. However, getting there might be a little tricky as a trek of 20 minutes amid bamboo bridges and slippery path, is required to reach the view-point. Also, you should be physically fit to trek down to the waterfall as there are no proper stairs and its a steep 70-90 degree difficult trek.

Umiam Lake

Umiam Lake is a stunning man-made lake that is about 15 kilometres north of Shillong. At an impressive 221 square meter, the lake not only provides water for locals but also serves as a key food source. A lot of activities like boat ride, water skiing, kayaking are available here. If you are not an adventure junkie, you can just sit by the lakeside and admire its calm beauty.

Dawki river

Nestled at the bottom of Jaintia hills, Dawki is one of the cleanest villages in India. Though the area is brimming with beautiful waterfalls and lush greenery, the village is mostly famous for its crystal clear waters from the river Wah Umngot. The water of Umngot river is so clear and transparent that the boats floating on it, look as if they are on a crystal glass surface. Many activities like boating, cliff jumping and zip-lining are also available here.

Laitlum Canyon

Located in East Khasi Hills District, Laitlum Canyon offers the panoramic view of the pristine state of Meghalaya, and will take your breath away! Not to forget, the cold breeze at this canyon will refresh you entirely. If you are up for yet another trek, you will be treated to breathtaking gorges and steep winding stairways that snake their way down to the lush valley. Also, it is at this pristine location that you will understand why Meghalaya is called the abode of clouds. If you are lucky, you will be able to see clouds blanketing the entire canyon in an ethereal white shroud, making you feel like you are in some other world.

Mawphlang Sacred Forest

An ideal site for nature lovers, the sacred Mawphlang grove is brimming with amazing life form of plants, rare trees, mushrooms, orchids and butterflies. The local Khasi tribes have been preserving this forest for thousands of years, and believe it to be the abode of the local deity, called Labasa. One of the most sacred forests, there is one simple rule that the local folks follow about the forest. Visitors are not allowed to take anything away from this hallowed forest, not even a pebble or a twig. It is said that whoever attempts to break this rule is punished with illness, which can even lead to death.

Mawsmai Cave

A beautiful natural limestone cave located at Cherrapunji, Mawsmai Cave is one of the most fascinating places to visit in Meghalaya. Adorned with stalagmites and stalactites, this cave is the handiwork of the underground water and natural abrasion. The best part about Mawsmai Cave is the stalagmite formations and the fact that they are the only caves in Meghalaya that are lit enough for tourists to take a walk and enjoy these formations. However, tourists can only cover 150 m inside it and the remaining caves are off-limit for the visitors.

Happy exploring!