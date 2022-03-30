UNESCO World Heritage Site has placed Meghalaya’s famous living root bridges in tentative list. The living root bridges is found in over 70 villages in the state. It is now listed on the tentative list of UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites.Also Read - 'Don't Travel to Jammu And Kashmir': US Issues New Travel Advisory

Meghalaya's Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted," I am thrilled to announce that our 'Jingkieng Jri: Living Root Bridge Cultural Landscapes of Meghalaya' has been included in the @UNESCO World Heritage Site tentative list."



He said,” The living root bridges not only stand out for their exemplary human-environment symbiotic relationship but also focus on their pioneering use for connectivity and resilience, and the need to adopt sustainable measures to balance economy and ecology.”

Celebrating the hill state’s 50th year of creation, Sangma had pitched for UNESCO recognition of the bridges on 21 January 2022.

The living root bridges are grown by the indigenous Khasi tribal communities. According to the UNESCO, these structural ecosystems have performed in extreme climatic conditions for centuries and encapsulate a profound harmony between humans and nature.

It connects to more than 75 remote villages in and around the wettest region on the planet. The bridges are simple suspension which is formed by trees growing in shape to form living plant roots on a stream or river. The roots strengthen and grow over time. According to reports, some bridges are believed to be hundreds of years old. When they mature, they become bridges and last for more than 150 years. As many as 50 people can cross them.