New Delhi: Many times in life we come across certain incidents that help us restore our faith in humanity. Here we are talking about a moving incident wherein two pony keepers in Kashmir, namely Rafiq and Affroz travelled nearly 70 km to return gold jewellery of a tourist who left it back in Pahalgam. Isn't that phenomenal?

The family misplaced their valuables while riding ponies

According to a report by ToI, the two men travelled all the way to Srinagar from Pahalgam to return the valuables to the family. Basically, the tourists were visiting Pahalgam and on their trip, they had misplaced their valuable gold jewellery while riding Rafiq and Affroz's ponies.

ToI quoted the tourists from Surat, Gujarat, who expressed their gratitude for the two pony keepers, and said, "Our cab drivers, Tahir and Bilal, worked tirelessly and tracked down the two pony keepers' phone numbers. When we called them, the duo travelled 70km to Srinagar from Pahalgam to return the valuables."

Such instances of kind human beings constantly remind us that the world is still a better a place to live!

Our heartfelt wishes to the two selfless souls!