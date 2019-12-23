HO! HO! HO! It’s going to be Christmas soon and oh what fun it would be to ride away for Christmas Day! This is the effect that this month of the year has on people. When schools are closed for vacation and offices have days off, it is the perfect time to plan your Christmas holidays and what better than to travel a little to celebrate this festival.

To make it simpler, the Co-founder of ScoutMyTrip, Mr. Vineet Rajan lists down 5 destinations you could have a merry Christmas at.

Goa

Christmas ornaments on the trees, Christmas lights on the streets, the entire state comes to life during the month of December. There are midnight masses in about 400 of the churches. Attending a Christmas mass at midnight is something you must consider doing if you are there for your Christmas holidays. The traditional Christmas dinner is a thing in most of the restaurants and shacks at the beaches. You get to taste delicacies like roast turkey, grilled seafood, pork and more. While you are there, make sure you get your hands on some chocolate cake which is a must-try during the Christmas holidays and nothing beats the colourful marzipan of course. If you are the party kind, then the Christmas eve parties of some of the beaches could be your thing to do.

Puducherry

Pondicherry or now called Puducherry is known as the French capital of India. This small town gets visitors from all over the world because of its architecture and heritage. During December, this place goes all Christmassy! The lights, decorations, trees, music, this place has it all. A tradition that has been going on for ages is the annual Christmas market also known as “Marche de Noel”. This market is decorated beautifully and is a treat to the eyes. How can there be Christmas without delicious food? The food during this time in Puducherry is to die for. The most popular tradition is turkey served with wine. So get your belly full of things to experience here.

Kerala

The entire state lights up for Christmas and no matter which city you visit, you will find festivities all around you. There are hundreds of churches across the state and are open to all to attend masses. While here, you can experience the backwaters and beaches or go on a shopping spree. You can do almost anything in Kerala. This is a great way to enjoy your Christmas holiday. Let’s not forget the awesome food you can gorge on. Kerala is very popular for its seafood. You will surely have a merry experience should you choose to spend your Christmas here.

Daman and Diu

This Union Territory has a lot of Portuguese influence and is the perfect destination for your Christmas holidays. The festivities for the month of December start with a Public Fair and continue till Christmas and New year. While visiting, make sure to attend a few cultural events like Portuguese dance, Corrindinho and Christmas midnight mass that take place in all the churches. Along with the festivities, you also get to enjoy the beautiful beaches. If you are someone who thinks that Goa is too crowded for you then Daman and Diu are your best options.

Manali

Now, who wouldn’t love a white Christmas? Do you want to build a snowman, have snow fights or make snow angels? If yes, this is the place you should visit. While you are here, you can do activities like skiing and snowboarding. The festivities can be felt in the city, in stores and restaurants as well. You will see bonfires lit outside and what makes it so much fun are the Christmas carols playing all around. This is surely a Christmas holiday you want to be on. Where will you get adventure-packed festivities otherwise?

Moreover, India is a country that takes pride in celebrating festivals. Be it Diwali, Holi, Eid or Christmas, we do everything big. No matter which place you choose to visit during your Christmas holiday, you will surely go back home with a lot of memories to cherish for a lifetime.

With a few weeks to Christmas it’s time to get cracking on the plans. If you’re not sure where to go, you can check out some packages/plans with ScoutMyTrip. This is for those who prefer a customized experience as they have travel experts called Scouts who can curate an experience that you cherish for a lifetime.