Winter has finally come and Christmas vibes are all around the national capital. With the onset of December, people worldwide start preparing for the much-awaited year-ender festivity. This is the time of the year when you can find almost shopping malls, restaurants, and offices decorated in red and white. In Delhi, people are known to be ever ready for a party. And, when they really get an excuse to indulge in a night-long celebration, how can they stop themselves from doing that? During the Christmas season, the entire Delhi preps up for the vibrant and classy affair. Christmas is an annual festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. Observed on December 25, Christmas is a sacred religious holiday. If you wish to celebrate the magical time of the year with much fervour and yet not sure where to go to have blast on the Christmas eve, here we help you with that.

Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency in Delhi is known to host the Christmas party in the most extravagant way. Adding magic to the much-awaited carnival, Hyatt Regency offers various activities, mouth-watering food, delectable beverages, and a wonderful festive experience. Here, you can indulge in Masterchef challenge, Christmas carol singing competition, Santa’s grotto, and many more interesting things. This 5-star hotel is located on the Ring Road and you will be required to have a pass to enter its premises. The pass would cost you somewhere around Rs.5000.

The Sacred Heart Cathedral

Visiting a church on Christmas eve is common. If you wish to actively participate in the Christmas celebration in Delhi, you must visit the Sacred Heart Cathedral. Located at the Ashok Place, the beautiful church witnesses the Eucharist Mass. The Sacred Heart Cathedral is considered as the biggest church in Delhi. Here, you can enjoy the carol singing, relish delectable cake and enjoy a grand celebration.

RSVP Nightclub

This nightclub is known to host the grand carnival in a vibrant way. If you wish to enjoy a fun-filled Christmas, you must head towards the RSVP Nightclub. Here, you can relish unlimited delectable food, drinks, and enjoy booming beats.