New Delhi: Tech giant Microsoft and travel technology platform OYO on Thursday announced that they have entered a multi-year strategic alliance to co-develop next-generation travel and hospitality products and technologies. OYO will adopt Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations and reimagine the hospitality and travel tech industry. The solutions will be geared to benefit patrons who operate the small and medium hotel and home storefronts.Also Read - Microsoft to Launch Windows 11 on October 5. Here's How to Check For Your Device's Update to Windows 11

Microsoft has also made a strategic equity investment in OYO. President of Microsoft India, Anant Maheshwari said in a statement, “Combining the power of Azure with the tech and product stack developed by OYO, we are looking forward to accelerating innovation in travel and hospitality.” Also Read - After Facebook, Amazon, Apple Delays Return to Office Until January 2022 as Covid Cases Surge

OYO, on the other hand, is likely to prepare Smart Room experiences for travellers on the OYO platform such as premium and customized in-room experiences for its guests. Using Microsoft’s Azure IoT, the experience will include self-check-in supported by a digital register of arrivals and departures and self-Know Your Customer (KYC) along with IoT-managed smart locks and virtual assistance. Also Read - This Country Has Blocked Teenagers From Purchasing Minecraft Java Edition, Here's Why

Abhinav Sinha, Global COO, and Chief Product Officer of OYO Hotels and Homes said, “We are excited to join hands with Microsoft in our constant endeavour to improve business opportunities for the small and independent hotel and home owners, and to redefine experiences for travellers.” He further added that this collaboration with Microsoft will accelerate the deployment of the products in the hands of small businesses who are working with them.

He further added that these alliances will allow them to create even more impact through an integrated technology ecosystem available on the cloud for businesses in the remotest corners of the world.