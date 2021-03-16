West Bengal: After the year of the Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 has brought forth some of the fiercest state elections in India with West Bengal at top of the political drama. West Bengal’s political mills are agog with the two Ps — polls and pandemic with state elections around the corner. Currently, there is high-octane drama in the state which is being keenly watched as BJP is eyeing to unseat two-time CM Mamata Banerjee and her Trinamool Congress. It looks like BJP is emerging as a tough competition for Mamata Banerjee and her 10-year-long political career in the state. Also Read - West Bengal Election Special: Zee News is Geared up With a Special Line up of Shows

Political parties are on the street with swords and dangers where a new drama is unfolding every minute.

However, amidst such a high-tension period, India.com brings to you five interesting things about West Bengal that for sure brings together people from across places and across party lines. Don’t believe us? Read on to find out. Also Read - Bengal Elections 2021: Congress Releases List of 34 Candidates, Fields Deba Prasad Roy From Alipurduar

1. Bengali Sweets Also Read - After EC Rules Out Attack Charge, BJP Demands Mamata Banerjee's Medical Records Be Made Public

When we speak of West Bengal, sweets or Mishti as it is called locally, deserve a special mention. Roshogulla, Sandesh, and Gulab Jamun are the most popular sweets but in Kolkata, you can find things probably you have never seen or heard about before. They are hard to pronounce too making them even more elusive back home. Places such as Mouchak and Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick are definitely serving some of the best Kheer Kadam, Pantua and Mishti Doi amongst other delights. No matter which party you support, a ‘charcha’ over a plate full of these delicacies is irresistible.

2. Bengali Cinema

West Bengal is renowned for its culture and heritage; this extends even to its cinema. With a historic theatrical and cinematic past, be sure to visit one of the local cinemas such as RDB in Salt Lake to catch not only new Bollywood and Hollywood films but also the Bengali classics that are screened here regularly. A number of plays and festivals celebrating local and international cinema are held here too every year at historic venues like Nandikar. Don’t forget to visit them if you’re in the state.

3. Fish Delicacies

Undoubtedly, food brings people together. And if there is one non-veg thing Bengalis love to eat it has got to be fish and as such warrants special mention. So many feasts and celebrations are enjoyed around good food and in Kolkata, there is no shortage of great restaurants to try some local delicacies like Bengali Doi Machi, Macher Jhal, Shorshe Mach and many more. What are you waiting for?

4. Rabindra Sangeet

Rabindra Sangeet has been a lifeline of Bangla cinema for years. Tagore’s musical creations have become the voice of soul in Bengali films. In fact, the tunes of Rabindra Sangeet are also an integral part of the party roadshows and campaigns.

5. Durga Puja

Worship of the feminine form and, in particular, the celebration of Durga has deep historical roots in the Bengal region. In Bengal, there exists a long history of the connection between Ma Durga worship and political power. Since 2011, when the TMC came to power in Bengal, the party has been deeply invested in Durga Pujas, far more than its predecessor the CPI(M) was.

Meanwhile, the BJP too has been trying to make inroads into this complex politicisation of the Durga Puja. From 2015 to 2017, as Muharram, a Shia Muslim festival collided with the immersion, the TMC government restricted all activities around the Durga immersion, on the ground that it wanted to avoid communal clashes. The BJP picked up on the issue to accuse the TMC of Muslim appeasement. In the past few years, the Puja pandals have increasingly become a platform to play out major socio-political events as well.

Other than the above-mentioned things, there is one thing that makes up for a quintessential part of the Bengali experience – the ‘adda’ culture. Mojlishi adda (informal chat sessions) with mouth-watering food are what bring people together from across the party lines. Adda, as we may put it, represents the relaxed, convivial but cerebrally active nature of Bengali communities. For the uninitiated, it is a session where politics is inevitably the main topic.

When is the election?

West Bengal will hold elections for its 294-member assembly election in eight phases beginning from March 27. The voting will conclude on April 29 and the counting will take place on May 2.

So be sure to explore this fascinating city and keep your eyes peeled for even more exciting and unusual things as you travel through West Bengal.

(The article has been written by Nivedita R)