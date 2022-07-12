Best Monsoon Destinations In India: A piping hot cup of coffee or tea, some freshly cooked pakodhas, old melodies playing in the background – that is what monsoons look like. When the drops of rains fall on fresh earth, a fresh aroma rises known as petrichor and we know whats it time for. Are you thinking what we are think? Yeah, time to slip away for a while because we need a suhana safar in a suhana mausam. Well, with all these monsoon faculties in place, an idyllic getaway would just wash away all the glooms.Also Read - Say Trek? Not Mountains But Forts! Hike To History This Monsoon And Triumph These Thrilling Fort Treks In Maharashtra

From treks, to beaches to hills, to romantic spots, there one secured space always available be it any season. And here are 5 of the best monsoon destinations to escape to this season.

Alleppy

Alappuzha or Alleppy, is famous for its backwaters, beaches and lagoons. This beautiful destination down south is a treveller’s delight. Explore the dense and exotic vegetation covers rising on the boats on the backwaters. During rains, the flora and fauna blooms in glory and will leave you in complete awe. It is a perfect place for all nature lovers. Also, one can find this name under top honeymoon destinations as well.

In addition to all natural colours of this place, palm wine and Ayurvedic resorts will make your stay in Alleppy brilliant. If you plan your visit in August- September, you might as well get a chance to catch a glimpse of the traditional snake boat race.

Mandu

Magic of Mandu is an unheard tale from Madhya Pradesh. It is best to visit this historical destination during monsoon only. There are some heritage sites like Hoshang Shah’s tomb, Rani Roopmati Pavillion, Baz Bahadur Palace etc that draw lots of tourists every year. One of the iconic spots here is the Jahaz Mahal, which, as the name suggests, looks like a ship ready to set its sail. The city of Mandu proudly stand embellished with spectacular afghan architecture. The palatial royal palaces and all other heritage sites offer peek into the rich history of the land. Do, add it on your list and explore the yester eras of Mandu with delight. (psst…there is a light and sound show available to take you on this historical journey in Mandu)

Udaipur

Royalty of Rajasthan, the city of lakes, Udaipur is bliss. It is one of the places that receives the least amount of rainfall. But just enough to keep the climate light and breezy. That’ what makes it one of the best destinations to travel to during monsoons. Every city in Rajasthan takes pride in the rich hues of Rajasthani culture and traditions. Similarly, in Udaipur, you can experience authentic stays, food and maybe partake in the traditional dance at your resort as well. Lake Picholi, City Palace, Bagore ki Haveli Museum, Fateh Sagar Lake are few of the must visit spots in Udaipur.

Lonavala

This place needs no introduction. It is probably the first place that comes to mind when speaking of vacation in monsoon. With cascading naturals waterfalls on the way, the roads wind up to a breathtaking scenes of Lonavala. Nestled in the Sahyadri range, Lonavala brims withlush forest cover, waterfalls, serene lakes, dams and adventurous fort treks which are best taken in monsoons. Also, do not forget to purchase a pack of chikki –hard candy mixed up with jiggery and peanuts when in Lonavala.

If you have more time up your sleeve than you may also explore the twin hill station, Khandala.

Coorg

Imagine, waking you to the aroma of coffee in the perfect weather amidst the clouds and hills. Lovely, right. This can be experienced in a land bestowed with abundant beauty, Coorg. It is an exhilarating vacation spot. With the verdant grasslands, tranquil environment, and the warm hospitality, this popular tourist destination enlivens ones spirits. There is a refreshing aroma in the air of the coffee plantations, quaint beautiful towns like Somwaroet, Gonikoppal, Pollibetta etc, and couples can also take romantic strolls through the orange orchards.

Rain rain go away come back…whenever? Is that what you think when your confined by the walls of your house because rain gods just won’t stop their showers of blessings? Not every place in India is bestowed with torrential falls. And this should definitely not be a reason to not travel because travel is perennial (Can’t stop, won’t stop). India, being the epitome of diversity abounds in places to escape when the rest of the country is drenched in monsoon waters. These destinations stand testimony for the perfect misty monsoon getaway.

Make you pick, pack your bags and hit on your monsoon music playlist!