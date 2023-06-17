Home

Nature Lovers' Delight: Top 5 Monsoon Weekend Getaways from Delhi

We've put together a list of weekend getaways from Delhi for this monsoon season where you can reboot yourself and get back to work with a fresh mind.

Sethani Ka Johara, Shekhawati | Photo: Rajasthan Tourism website

The summer season’s intense heat has left the country exhausted, but relief is on the way with the approaching monsoon season. The cool showers of rain will transform the landscape and bring a refreshing change. If you are a nature lover and want to experience the beauty of lush greenery, it’s the perfect time to plan a quick monsoon getaway. We’ve put together a list of weekend getaways from Delhi for this monsoon season where you can reboot yourself and get back to work with a fresh mind.

Here Are The Top Weekend Getaways To Take From The National Capital

1. Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary

The wetland near the national capital is a great spot for photography during the monsoon season. It boasts lush greenery, vibrant flora and fauna, and attracts various species of migratory birds. It’s a paradise for nature lovers and travel enthusiasts to enjoy.

2. Neemrana

Neemrana, located in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, is a captivating destination known for its rich history and remarkable architecture. A visit to Neemrana promises a luxurious stay amidst pleasant weather and abundant greenery, making it an ideal getaway during the monsoon season.

3. Morni Hills

Morni Hills in Haryana offers a peaceful and relaxed weekend getaway from the national capital. Surrounded by natural beauty, it provides an escape from the busy city life. You can savour delicious meals while enjoying the panoramic views of green landscapes, indulging in your favourite book as the rain pours down.

4. Shekhawati

Shekhawati is a delightful gateway from the national capital which is located between Rajasthan’s Jaipur and Bikaner. The place is known for its numerous stunning havelis adorned with intricate art and paintings, making it a popular destination for art lovers. The monsoon season is a favourable time to visit as the weather is pleasant.

5. Okhla Bird Sanctuary

Located on the Okhla Barrage over the Yamuna River, this sanctuary is a paradise for photographers and bird watchers with its diverse range of over 300 bird species. It offers an extraordinary sight, particularly during the rainy season, and is a haven for nature enthusiasts.

So, what are you waiting for Christmas? Pack your bags and wear those travel shoes and refresh yourself with these quick monsoon getaways.

