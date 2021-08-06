Mumbai: Come August, and our happiness knows no bounds as it’s the monsoon season! Undoubtedly, it is one of the most beautiful and eagerly awaited seasons in India. Usually, people plan their leisure trips during this time, specially to enjoy the rains.Also Read - As UK Moves India From 'Red' to 'Amber' Travel List, Here's All You Should Know

In fact, many of Mumbaikars would have already started to plan their monsoon getaways as it would be the best thing to do to stay away from waterlogging and traffic mess in the city during this time around. Also Read - UAE Allows Entry to Travellers From India Starting From Today | Here's What it Means

This year we have a long weekend coming up at the end of this month during Janmashtami. So, if in case you are looking for places to explore on your next getaway, then here we have compiled a list of some of the picturesque places near Mumbai that you can visit to make the most of your long weekend in August. Also Read - 5 Breathtaking Sea Forts in Maharashtra That You Shouldn't Miss

5 Stunning Places to Visit Near Mumbai to Make The Best of Long Weekend in August

Lonavala

Located near popular tourist spot Khandala (which we’ll talk about next) is its twin, Lonavala. If you are a nature lover, Lonavala is one of the best places to explore near Mumbai for its breathtaking scenic beauty. There is no better time than monsoon to visit this place since the whole area gets a heavenly touch and look to it. So, if you are looking for some quiet and serene time away from Mumbai’s hustle and bustle, plan your next trip to Lonavala.

Khandala

Located at just 93 km from Mumbai, Khandala is nothing less than a paradise. The hill station became extremely popular when it got mentioned in a song in the popular Aamir Khan-starrer film Ghulam. Considered one of the best places to visit in August near Mumbai, this visually appealing hill station caters to all moods and fancies of Mumbaikars. Go, check it out!

Malshej Ghat

The road trip from Mumbai to Malshej Ghat amongst the picturesque hills is something that you shouldn’t miss. Replete with hundreds of different kinds of stunning flora and fauna, Malshej Ghat is a beautiful mountain pass in the Western Ghats, and is quite popular among the tourists as a weekend getaway since it is located just 156 km away from Mumbai. So, what are you waiting for then?

Karjat

Located at approx 62 km from Mumbai in the Raigad district of Maharashtra, Karjat is one of the most preferred destinations for weekend getaways near Mumbai. If you love adventure then this is the place to be as they offer a plethora of adventurous activities like river rafting, trekking, mountain climbing and also hiking. Ulhas valley, Bhor ghat and Kondana caves are some of the best attractions in Karjat that you must not miss exploring.

Kamshet

About 102 km from Mumbai and a mere 16 km away from the twin hill stations of Khandala and Lonavala is Kamshet – the paragliding mecca of India. Ever visited Kamshet? If you are into adventure sports like trekking, swimming, paragliding, angling, boating, rock climbing, etc, Kamshet is the perfect weekend getaway near Mumbai for you. You can thank us later!

As of now, according to the latest guidelines by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), all shops and other establishments in Mumbai which are currently allowed to operate till 4 pm can now remain open till 8 pm and till 3 pm on Saturdays. Non-essential shops will have to remain closed on Sundays. Meanwhile restaurants and hotels will open till 4 pm, and dining in restaurants allowed till 4:00 pm.

Please update yourself with latest Covid guidelines, as they can change with the changing Covid situation, before making your travel plans.