August is a great month to travel across India. It is the peak of India’s monsoon season and the rains do a wonderful job at washing away the summer heat and turning several places into lush green landscapes. A number of people avoid travelling to far off places during the monsoon season and the rains make it difficult to move around too much or go sight-seeing. However, if you are someone who actually likes the rain, you will be delighted to see how many options this country provides. Every region of the country has a few destinations located amidst nature that are perfect for a visit during the month of August. Here are the top 8 places to visit in August for those who are looking for that much-needed break from their daily routine.

The majestic Jog Falls in Karnataka spring to life during the monsoon season as one would expect. Gushing away to glory, Jog Falls provides a sight to behold in August. Located in the stunning Shimoga district, Jog Falls is one of the most picturesque places you can visit in south India.

One of the finest places to visit in West Bengal, Darjeeling is a dreamy holiday spot for anyone who likes hills, views of the Himalayas and an easy pace of life. The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway is a World Heritage Site and takes you through some of the most magical sights of greenery between New Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling. And then there are the lush green tea plantations that are Darjeeling’s most enchanting draw.

Bikaner

Bikaner does not receive as much rain as some of the wet regions of India. The weather in August is way more pleasant compared to the crazy summer heat which means that it is a great time to explore the amazing palaces and forts of Bikaner. Tourist attractions like the Karni Mata temple and Junagarh are not to be missed. Shopping for traditional clothes, jewelry and kitchenware here is the norm for tourists.

Alleppey

August is when the thrilling Nehru Trophy Snake Boat race takes place in the Ponmudi lake in Alleppey. It is also when the whole state of Kerala becomes lush green after the heavy rainfall received in July. It is one of the greenest states in India and Alleppey is one of the best places to witness its beauty. The serene backwaters, wonderful houseboats and splendid weather in August will make you want to stay here forever.

India’s own exotic holiday destination, Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a favorite among honeymooners. Known for their white sand beaches and deep blue waters, Andaman and Nicobar islands are perfect for those who like adventure activities like scuba diving and snorkeling. However, monsoons are not the time to visit Andaman and Nicobar for adventure activities. It is when you should visit Andaman and Nicobar for cheap prices, relaxed resort stays and do-nothing getaways. If you fancy having beaches and corners of beautiful islands all to yourself, August is a good time to visit Andaman and Nicobar islands. A trek to the Elephant island in August can be a memorable experience.

Dawki

Everybody knows about Cherrapunji, one of India’s wettest places and Mawlynnong, believed to be Asia’s cleanest village. But go just a few kilometres ahead of Cherrapunji and you reach the wonderful green waters of the Umngot river in Dawki. Located close to the Bangladesh border, Dawki is an excellent place for a serene getaway and a memorable boat ride in clear, mesmerizing green waters. The whole state of Meghalaya is an absolute wonder during the month of August as it is adorned with waterfalls and green hills.

Known as the Queen of Hills, Ooty is located in the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu amidst the astonishing Nilgiri mountains. It is one of the finest hill stations in the country and is full of mesmerizing lakes, rolling green hills and heart-warming tea plantations. Ooty’s Botanical Gardens and the nearby Dodabetta Peak are attractions that must be visited for their natural beauty and rejuvenating ambiance.

Lonavala

While there are many offbeat places to visit near Mumbai, Lonavala is one place that never gets boring, especially during the monsoon season. August is the peak of monsoon in India and Mumbai and its surrounding regions receive heavy rainfall during this month. This is when the beautiful Western Ghats spring to life. A drive to Lonavala from Mumbai, which is extremely picturesque to begin with, becomes even more splendid with views of several waterfalls breaking through green hillocks. The easy accessibility from Mumbai and Pune, splendid weather and mesmerizing views make Lonavala one of the best places to visit in August.