Monsoon Magic: Top 5 Places To Visit In Karnataka

Several celebrations take place around this time in Karnataka, including the Kambala, a customary buffalo race held in the state's coastal districts.

The monsoon in Karnataka typically runs from June to September and its very beautiful to travel the places at this time. (Image- Hampi: Wikimedia Commons)

New Delhi: The south-easterly monsoons bring a time of renewal and transformation, and nowhere is this more evident than in the southern state of Karnataka. From the lush green hills of Coorg to the ancient ruins of Hampi, Karnataka comes alive during the monsoons. Here are the top five places that you must visit if you plan to visit Karnataka this monsoon.

Agumbe: The Land Of Waterfalls

Agumbe, noted for its scenic beauty and biodiversity, is frequently referred to as the Cherrapunji of South India. It is situated 380 miles from Bangalore, tucked away on a plateau atop Someshwara Ghat. It is located in the Shimoga district of Karnataka and is known as such because it averages 7,640 mm of rain annually, the second-highest amount in India.

Hampi: The Lost City of Monsoons

Hampi, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is known as the city of ruins. Travellers who enjoy history would enjoy visiting this location, which is hidden in Karnataka’s deepest valleys and hills. 500 historic structures, stunning temples, vibrant street markets, bastions, the Treasury Building, and fascinating Vijayanagar Empire ruins surround it, as per a report in Holidify.

Coorg: The Spice Garden of Monsoons

Coorg is a well-known coffee-producing hill station that is set in the midst of intimidating mountains in the state of Karnataka. It is well known for its stunning green hills and the streams that run straight through them. Because of its people and culture, it is also a well-liked vacation spot. Particularly renowned for their gracious hospitality are the Kodavas, a native tribe that specialises in martial arts, the report said.

Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary: The Monsoon Safari

Uttara Kannada is home to the 334.52 square mile Dandeli Wildlife Sanctuary. Nature enthusiasts will find it to be the perfect vacation spot. By air, rail, and road, the refuge is conveniently located. It is located 57 kilometres from Dharwad, the place where you can go to the sanctuary easily, as per Karnataka.com.

Nandi Hills: The Misty Escape

Over the years, tourists have slowly begun to learn about Nandi Hills, a hill station. Tipu Sultan took refuge there from the heat of the plains and the noise of combat, and it is now a well-known weekend destination for Bangalore locals.

