Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambiar’s Honeymoon Suit: After the Maldives, it appears that celebrities have discovered a new favourite vacation spot. Following Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s snowy getaway in Kashmir, Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar chose Paradise on the Earth for their romantic holiday. Gulmarg is a hill station in India’s state of Jammu and Kashmir. The village is located at an altitude of 2,650 meters in the Pir Panjal Range of the western Himalayas. During the winter, the entire area is coated by a thick blanket of snow, creating a visual feast. It’s a terrific place to go if you want to see a real snowfall for the first time. This tiny hamlet attracts visitors from all over the nation and year-round because of its natural beauty. Gulmarg aptly dubbed the ‘Meadow of Flowers,’ is a wonderful spot to walk through, offering breathtaking views and an enthralling array of adventurous activities. Gulmarg, however, is considerably more than just breathtaking charm.

Let us tell you about the hotel where Mouni and Sooraj stayed in Gulmarg, which is called ‘The Khyber Himalayan Resort and Spa.’ This is a five-star property surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The resort is created in a style that is faithful to Kashmir’s architectural tradition, using locally sourced wood and slate. The indoors reflect the splendour of the outside in every manner. Trekking lovers and eternal utopians can explore the meadows and woodlands that have enthralled travellers for generations.

During the peak season of travel, the resort offers a stay at Rs 50,000 per night approximately. The price range varies from Rs 24,700 to Rs 32,800 per night (approx) during the month of April-May.

Take a look at Mouni-Suraj’s luxurious honeymoon resort:

Among the necessary amenities are specialty restaurants, and a well-appointed spa. A little theatre, and a dedicated activities concierge, The Khyber is a resort to match the greatest in the world.



Exquisite spaces with roof windows that provide spectacular views of snow-capped mountains, magnificently groomed gardens, and pine-forested woodlands.

Completely fashioned of Khasmiri wood, surrounded by snow, and with a breathtaking view. It truly feels like magic.

The restaurant provides Kashmiri and foreign cuisines and also has patio dining. In addition to swimming, guests can enjoy table tennis and billiards.

The indoors reflect the splendour of the outside in every aspect. The apartments, which are made of walnut wood and furnished with traditional Kashmiri silk and wool carpets and handcrafted furnishings, radiate elegance.

Mouni Roy gave everyone a taste of the opulent resort by posting photos of herself sitting by the pool with the snow-capped Pir Panjal mountains in the Himalayas in the background, separated by glass walls.