For most, when it comes to their dream jobs, it does not matter if it means having to move to another city that is all brand new and far away from home. However, often-times they do forget to check if the place is suitable for them or not and end up facing problems. And once you’ve embarked on that journey, it can become a little bit difficult to make things go back to the way they were. So to avoid any unpleasantness, we have here 10 things you could check or do before you board that plane to your next destination. Also Read - Road Trip: 10 Tips on How to Prepare Yourself And Your Car For a Weekend Getaway

1. LIVING EXPENSES:

Each and every city might not differ much from one another when it comes to expenses, but knowing your budget could go a long way in helping you settle down comfortably in your new location. So do a little research on the housing, transportation, healthcare, food prices, etc., to get an idea of how much you are likely to spend. If you know somebody who stays in the area you are shifting to, it won’t hurt to ask that person and that way you will have first-hand information. Also Read - Road Trip: Read to Know How to Reach Rajmachi From Mumbai by Road

2. SURVIVABILITY:

It is always better to know beforehand if you will be able to survive in the new city or not. If you have a job lined up, check and see how your new salary will affect your daily budget and if you can save money. Sometimes the living expenses in the new location could be more, and even if your salary has increased, you might have to tighten your purse strings. If you do not have a job yet and decide to move to a new city with just your savings, it is important that you find out how long your savings will last before you find a job. Also Read - Road Trip: Here's How You Can Reach Mahabalipuram From Chennai by Road

3. JOB OPPORTUNITIES:

If you do not have a job in hand, it is better if you research what the job opportunities in the new city are like before you move. Find out what kind of jobs are usually available in the city, whether full time or part-time, and how suitable they are for you. You could also make a list of local businesses and their locations, and should you find something that you think will work for you, apply before moving. It would also help if you looked for housing in the same area where the job of your choice is located.

4. LEARN ABOUT YOUR NEW COMPANY:

Once you land a job in the new city, check out the details about the company, like its work ethics, what facilities it provides, what is expected of you, and work/life balance. When moving to a new location for a job, research if they provide relocation benefits, like moving expenses and helping you with housing.

5. RESEARCH SOCIAL/PROFESSIONAL CONNECTIONS:

When moving to a new place, it is easier if you have a good network of friends, family and acquaintances present. If none are there at your location, reach out to past and present friends and acquaintances for help in finding social or professional connections. It might be difficult at first, but you will make friends of your own if you keep an open mind.

6. KNOW THE CITY AND ITS NEIGHBOURHOODS:

Sometimes you get to know a place only after staying in it for a while, however, you could also do a bit of research from afar before moving in. With information on most areas now available online, you can easily find out a number of things about the neighbourhood you plan to live in. You could check if the area is residential or commercial, safe or dangerous, if it has parks or not, or what kind of markets, bars and pubs it has. If you can, travel there and stay at an Airbnb for a day or two to get a feel of the locality.

7. CHECK OUT TRANSPORTATION OPTIONS:

If you plan on having a car of your own to move around in, check what the options are for parking and storage. However, if you decide to rely on public transportation, do check out what kind of transport is being offered. Along with that, do a bit of research on which bus or train lines are considered the most reliable and how frequently they run in a particular neighbourhood. The research will help you out considerably, as you will not want to stay at a place where transport does not exist.

8. UNLOAD YOUR POSSESSIONS:

Shifting to a new location can be stressful and the number of things you have to transport there adds to the stress. Make it easier on yourself by getting rid of most of the things that you deem you no longer require. Donate your old clothes to charity or sell them online or just give them away to anybody who wants them. The less baggage you have, the lighter the load on your mind.

9. LIST YOUR GOALS:

Set clear goals like why you are moving and what you expect or hope to achieve at your new destination. At times we forget in all the excitement of moving to a new place why we are actually doing it, so when we keep goals we stay focussed.

10. PROPER GOODBYE:

Have a goodbye party and include all the important people in your life, that way you will be able to part ways on a happy note. It will not only help you leave your old city on good terms, but it might unexpectedly reveal connections and opportunities in your new one.