Mumbai: Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's (CSMIA) Terminal 1 is all set to resume the domestic operation from October 20, official said on Monday. The airport was closed earlier due to the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Initially, the Airport's Terminal 1 will cater to around domestic 156 flights daily, while 396 domestic and international services shall be handled by Terminal 2.

After a brief resumption in March this year, the operations on T1 were suspended and all operations continued from T2 in the wake of the second wave. The CSMIA said that the move follows the nationwide vaccination drive and the increased passenger confidence in air travel and all Covid-19 protocols shall be strictly adhered to for peoples' safety.

Star Air, AirAsia, TruJet, and GoFirst will resume services from T1 from October 20 whereas a few flights of IndiGo will restart operations from October 31.

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has made arrangements for 12 registration desks and 12 testing booths for the incoming-outgoing passengers at T1 to enable them to undergo RT-PCR tests at the airport.

Terminal 1 will also implement physical distancing using measures such as the re-arrangement of seating, and installation of plexiglass to minimise face-to-face interactions amongst others at the terminal.

