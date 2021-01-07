Mumbaikar’s were elated with the news of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) headquarters heritage walks. The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) in collaboration with BMC decided to begin the heritage tours of the iconic headquarters from January. Also Read - Sonu Sood vs BMC: Police Complaint Against Actor For Allegedly Converting Residential Building Into Hotel, he Denies Allegations

As per reports, The MTDC also appointed local tourism agency Khaki Tours to curate heritage tours of the building, however, January is here but there has been no news of the charges of the tours. As per a Mid-Day report, the civic body officials say they have no role to play in this and the decision will be taken by the MTDC. Although, the MTDC officials said that the charges will be fixed soon.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is all set to showcase its legacy. The visitors will now be able to understand the history of BMC and people will able to learn about its structure and its past. The civic body is also developing a museum.

People will be able to enter the headquarters from Gate no 2, and from there on they will be taken to a chowk inside the premises as the leading daily. Visitors will be taken to party offices of the leaders in the BMC, then they gradually move towards the Mayor’s office, the general body hall further heading to the commissioner’s office, and then to the museum on the second floor. There are also plans to take tourists to the second level terrace where flag hoisting takes place.

The BMC official told the daily that last-minute touch-ups are going on to ensure the structure looks presentable and tourists will get a chance to see the rich heritage and the dome which is a beauty of architecture. The civic body will welcome tourists only on the weekends and public holidays for two hours. A limited number of tourists will be allowed to enter the premises as per civic officials. The first tour is expected on January 26. As per reports, the approximate charges will be Rs 300.