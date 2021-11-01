New Delhi: As the ‘COP26’ UN climate summit kicked off on Sunday in Glasgow, delayed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is extremely critical that the leaders come up with a significant climate change solution as several Indian coastal cities face danger of getting submerged underwater by 2.7 feet by the end of the century. Here’s all you need to know.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi in UK's Glasgow to Attend COP26, Bilateral Talks with PM Boris Johnson; Here's What Else on Agenda

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) of the USA recently utilised the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report to analyse the changes in sea levels across the globe. And quite shockingly, as per the report, it has been revealed that 12 of India's coastal cities could witness a threat of being submerged due to the rising sea levels. Yes, 12! Check them out here.

Mumbai (Maharashtra)

Climate change is for real. Quite shockingly, Mumbai is one of the several Indian cities that faces the danger of getting submerged under the water, as per the IPCC report. The city of dreams is one of the much-preferred tourist places in the country and is popular as the entertainment and financial capital. If the current climate change trend continues, the city might go under as much as 1.90 feet of water. TBH scary!

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)

Buzzing streets, magnificent heritage temples, shopping arcades, and breathtaking beaches, Chennai never ceases to amaze people of this country. However, unfortunately, this South Indian state too has featured in this frightening list. The report has revealed that Chennai must sink by up to 1.87 feet under water.

Bhaunagar (Gujarat)

Located in Saurashtra region of Gujarat, Bhaunagar was founded in 1724 by Bhavsinhji Gohil. Rich with traditions and vibrant history, you can visit Bhaunagar to explore the stunning wildlife sanctuaries, religious shrines and heritage locations. This state might sink by up to 2.70 feet in the near future due to global warming, as per the report.

Mangalore (Karnataka)

Mangalore in Karnataka, as per the IPCC report, could go under water by 1.87 feet due to global warming. For the uninitiated, Mangalore is a beach paradise that you should definitely add to your bucket list. Go, visit it before it disappears!

Mormugao (Goa)

Goa’s Mormugao is also on the verge of getting submerged under water by 2.06 feet. Yes, you heard us right! Interestingly, this place in Goa was featured in the 1980 film The Sea Wolves and the Bollywood film Bhootnath.

The other seven Indian cities which are predicted to sink at the end of this century as per the IPCC report are Tuticorin (1.9 feet), Khidirpur (0.49 feet), Paradip (1.93 feet), Okha 1.96 (feet), Visakhapatnam (1.77 feet), Kandla (1.87 feet) and Tuticorin (1.9 feet).