Indian Railways has been hard at work trying to reduce the number of mishaps and also make the whole travel experience a comfortable one for passengers. To that effect, the government had refurbished coaches of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express. And now, under the initiative called Project Swarn, the Western Railway has turned to the popular Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani. It has spruced up a rake of the premier train. Western Railways proudly tweeted this a few days ago:

After introducing refurbished coaches in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express, #WR has introduced more comfortable & elegant coaches with superior aesthetics in Mumbai-Delhi Rajdhani Express from 6th February,2018 under #ProjectSwarn . Rest of the rakes likely to be done by March,18 pic.twitter.com/psqB5CLILN  Western Railway (@WesternRly) February 7, 2018

“In a bid to enhance travelling experience and riding comfort of its passengers, we have refurbished the Rajdhani Express,” Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson of Western Railway, said.

From a night lamp that makes the coach safer by keeping thieves at bay to anti-graffiti coats on vinyl wraps in passages, entrances and washrooms, the interiors of the train coach look like those of an airplane. LED lights have been installed in the coaches and washrooms for better illumination, and the seating too has been improved for more comfort and a better overall ambiance.

The washrooms, which are a sore spot for the Railways, have been spruced up with branded bath fittings, better-designed washbasins, high-quality soap and toilet paper dispensers. New amenities also include automatic personal toilet seat dispensers and auto janitors for better odour control. One rake has already been refurbished and the others are expected to be done by March of this year.

With inputs from PTI