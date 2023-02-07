Home

Travel

New Ferry Service Begins Between Gateway of India to Belapur; Travel Time Reduced To Half

New Ferry Service Begins Between Gateway of India to Belapur; Travel Time Reduced To Half

The lower deck of the ferry can accommodate 140 people, while 60 people can use the upper deck at a time.

New Ferry Service Begins Between Gateway of India to Belapur; Travel Time Reduced To Half (Freepik, Representational)

Mumbai: The city of dreams is all about fun, frolic and exploring the fast paced life. Mumbai locals has connected the city like no other. Mapping the ends of the city is a task in itself. And this mundane cacophonies of routine traffic, ferry rides offer a brief time of reflection and rejuvenations. The much awaited Belapur-Navi Mumbai-Gateway of India ferry service has begun on February 7.

Maharashtra Ports Minister Dada Bhuse on Tuesday flagged off a ferry service between Belapur in Navi Mumbai and the Gateway of India in Mumbai, giving commuters another transport option.

You may like to read

Belapur-Gateway Ferry Ride Details

The ferry will cover the distance in an hour.

The lower deck of the ferry can accommodate 140 people, while 60 people can use the upper deck at a time.

The fare is Rs 250 per seat on the lower deck and Rs 350 a seat on the other deck.

The fares are less than what taxis charge for a road journey between Belapur and Colaba, where Gateway of India is located.

The service, which has been launched on an experimental basis, will go a long way in meeting the needs of the people who travel to Mumbai for work and vice versa, said the minister.

The timings and commuters’ requirements will be reviewed from time to time, including the introduction of the monthly passes when more people start using the service, he said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.