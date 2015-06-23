Bhimashankar, situated in the ridges of the magnificent Sahyadri Hills in the state of Maharashtra, is one of the well-known tourist destinations because of its temple and wildlife sanctuary. This place is also religiously significant because the Shiv Mandir constructed there is considered one among the 12 most important Jyotirlingas situated in the country. It derives its name from the river Bhima which flows through the region. Hence it is called Bhimashankar.

How to reach Bhimashankar:

This temple town is located at 222 kilometres away from Mumbai. It takes close to 4 hours to reach Bhimashankar by road from the city. Here’s the route to reach Bhimashankar.

Follow Sion-Panvel Expressway and Mumbai-Pune Expressway to Talegaon Chakan Rd/Talegaon Dhabhade Rd in Talegaon Dabhade. Then, continue on Talegaon Chakan Rd to Chas. Then, drive on to MH SH 112/MH SH 54 into the town of Bhimashankar.

If you do not want to drive down to Bhimashankar, you can always go for state transport or private luxury buses to reach the destination. The route followed by buses is as follows: Mumbai – Nerul – Panvel – Rasayani – Khalapur – Lonavala – Vadgoan – Moee – Khed – Bhimashankar.