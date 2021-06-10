Mumbai: Mumbai is home to many iconic spots and now it has one more addition to its list of stunning viewpoints other than its popular tourist places like Marine Drive, Chowpaty and more. Also Read - ATK Mohun Bagan Signs Amrinder Singh From Mumbai City FC

According to the latest reports, Mumbai is going to get its first ever breathtaking tree-top walkway and that too with a sea view. Isn’t that exciting? Well, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has cleared a plan for an elevated walkway through the woods on Malabar Hill for an unhindered view of the sea. Also Read - 10 Offbeat Destinations Near Mumbai For A Fun-Filled Weekend Getaway

All about Mumbai’s first stunning tree-top walkway

The dream city has many skywalks but there are no elevated leisure highways. The reports suggest that the spectacular walkway in Malabar Hill will be the first of its kind. The 900-meter long trail with a width of 1.5 metres would take you through the woods for a grand view of the sea. Isn’t that phenomenal? Moreover, this walkway will likely be completed by the end of this year. Also Read - ISL 2020-21 Highlights NEUFC vs MCFC: Appiah's Lone Goal Guides NorthEast United to Win Over 10-Man Mumbai City

A route for walkers/ joggers and tourists alike with a fantastic view and surrounding, coming soon. https://t.co/DTiksN60JT — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 3, 2021

Will it also have a glass base?

Interestingly, this will attract visitors from far and wide, and the route will give walkers, joggers, and tourists a fantastic view of the sea and the surrounding green vistas. As per the reports, the viewing deck will have a glass base and the walkway will have a steel body. The cost of the project will be approximately Rs. 10 crores. Can’t wait for the project to be finished already! What about you?

Other details

The installation and erection of the much-awaited walkway in Mumbai will begin in October.

Fun fact: It will be similar to the ‘treetop walk’ at MacRitchie Reservoir in Singapore. The treetop walkway in Singapore takes visitors 25 metres above the ground on a free-standing suspension bridge.

We are totally excited about this project. What about you?