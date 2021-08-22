Mumbai: Here is a piece of good news for travellers from Mumbai. If you are among those who always wanted to explore Kashmir, the heaven on Earth, then here is your chance!Also Read - Indian Railways Latest News Today: Several Trains Passing Through Uttar Pradesh Cancelled | Full List Here

IRCTC Tourism, the tourism wing of the Indian Railways is offering a special tour package of five nights and six days to Srinagar, Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Pahalgam from Mumbai. The cost of the tour package has been kept at a starting price of Rs 27,300. Sounds fun right? Scroll down for more details.

The dream tour

The fun trip will commence from Mumbai on 25th and 26th September respectively. The tour is provided by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), and the travellers will be flown to Srinagar from Mumbai on an Indigo flight.

Check out the tweet here

The tour package by IRCTC is all-inclusive

Your air tickets, hotel accommodation, breakfast and dinner, commute, IRCTC tour escort service during the trip, travel insurance, toll parking and taxes are all part of the special package. However, you have to pay for lunch and entry tickets at tourist attractions.

Mumbai to Kashmir itinerary

Mumbai -> Srinagar -> Gulmarg -> Sonmarg -> Pahalgam -> Mumbai

Day 1: Mumbai to Srinagar

Once you arrive in Srinagar, you can check-in at the houseboat. You can spend your afternoon admiring the breathtaking beauty of the mighty mountains adorning the lake or enjoy a Shikara ride at your own cost. It’s a one- night stay in Srinagar where a lavish dinner will be served at your houseboat.

Day 2: Srinagar to Pahalgam

On the second day, after breakfast, you will head towards Pahalgam which has beautiful spots of Betaab Valley, Awantipura ruins, Chandanwadi, and Aru Valley. Once you reach Pahalgam, you need to hire a local vehicle at your own cost. Pony rides are also excluded from the package.

Day 3: Pahalgam to Gulmarg to Srinagar

Next on the itinerary are the stunning snow-covered valleys of Gulmarg. It’s undoubtedly heaven on Earth! If you want to go on a Gondola ride, you will have to bear the cost. After day-long sightseeing, you will return to Srinagar, have dinner and rest at a hotel in Srinagar.

Day 4: Srinagar to Sonmarg to Srinagar

Next morning, you will leave for Sonmarg. If you wish to hire ponies for a trip up to Thajiwas glacier, you will have to bear the cost yourself. As the day ends, you will return to Srinagar.

Day 5: Srinagar

Last day of the trip is dedicated to exploring the popular tourist attractions of Srinagar which include Mughal Gardens, Nishat Bagh, Shalimar Gardens, Hazratbal Shrine and many more. You can also go for shopping in the evening.

Day 6: Back to Mumbai

On the last day of your dream tour, you will have your flight scheduled at 5:30 PM and will be flown back to Mumbai.

What are you waiting for then? Go, plan your trip. Also, don’t forget to check Covid-related rules and restrictions before heading to your favourite destination.