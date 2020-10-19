Planning a quick trip via Mumbai? The Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport has introduced an express COVID-19 RT-PCR test facility for passengers departing from the airport. This facility will also be available for non-passengers visiting the airport to drop off their friends or family. Also Read - Indian-American Girl, 14, Wins 25,000 USD Challenge For Work on Potential COVID-19 Cure

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) in a statement said that this initiative addresses passenger concerns regarding the different COVID-19 regulations across domestic and international destinations. It said that the departing passengers can undergo the COVID-19 test at the airport itself before flying to their destination. This will also give the passengers an option to skip institutional quarantine at their destination by producing their negative reports.

This initiative was initially launched under the directive from the Ministry of Civil Aviation for International transit passengers arriving at the airport, Mumbai airport has now decided to further extend the availability of this facility for passengers departing from the airport as well, as reported by The Hindu.

The RT-PCR test facility can be availed at the curbside of Level 4 of Terminal 2 for passenger departing and non-passengers can also opt to undergo the said test at the same location.

The CSMIA in its statement further stated that the COVID test report certificate will also be given to departing passengers which they can produce at their destination to skip the quarantine period.

The authorities have advised the passengers to arrive at the terminal at least 8-12 hours before the scheduled flight to undergo the RT-PCR test and get a report of the same.

You can also make an online booking through the test feature available on www.csmia.aero or get yourself registered at the helpdesk set up at departures to enroll for the RT-PCR test before entering the terminal and receive a digital copy mailed directly or can also collect the physical copy of the test report within the next 8 hours.

Around 3340 passengers have already undergone COVID-19 test at the Mumbai airport, out of which 38 tested positive and have been asked for institutional quarantine.