When it comes to travel and tourism, Karnataka is perhaps one of India’s most underrated states. It is simply amazing how one state can be home to such a wide variety of tourist spots. With part of the Western Ghats adorning this state, it is abundant in lush green natural beauty. It is located on the southwest coast of India which means it has some spectacular beaches facing the Arabian Sea, like the Om beach in Gokarna. And then there are the historic ruins of Hampi which attract many a history enthusiast. But what really makes Karnataka an amazing Indian destination worth visiting are its temples. Be it their architecture, their religious significance, their history or their location, most temples in Karnataka are alluring, to say the least. One such temple is the famous Murudeshwar temple located in Murudeshwar. It is one of the best Shiva temples in India.

Here are 5 interesting facts about the Murudeshwar temple that are worth knowing.

The Murudeshwar temple is built on the Kanduka hill in the quaint town of Murudeshwar which lies in the Bhatkal Taluk of the north Kannada district. As a result, it is surrounded by beautiful views of the Arabian Sea which falls on three sides of the temple.

The temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva. In fact, Murudeshwar is one of the forms of the great Hindu deity Shiva who is revered by devotees all across the globe.

What the Murudeshwar temple is most famous for is the massive Shiva statue it houses. Known to be the second-highest statue of Sri Anantadrishti, another name for Lord Shiva, the huge structure can be seen from afar. It is 123 feet tall and was built in over two years.

The sight of sunlight falling on the statue is one to behold as the statue has been strategically placed in a way that it sparkles when the morning light falls on it.

A 20-storey gopura has been built right next to the statue in the temple complex. An elevator has been installed here to provide breathtaking views of the magnificent statue to devotees. There is a Rameshwara linga at the bottom of the hill but the sanctum where it is placed is off-limits to devotees.

Intriguing, isn’t it? The Murudeshwar temple is an excellent place to check out for offbeat travellers as well as Hindu devotees. The massive statue, surrounding views, and divine ambiance are sure to stay with you forever.