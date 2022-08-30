Museum of Illusions: We all enjoy visiting museums, especially ones as fascinating as the Museum of Illusions, which opened in Connaught Place, Delhi. It is an illusionary world with a ton of activities that let guests think their way creatively through clever playrooms and shops. More than 50 exhibitions are available, along with some mind-blowing illusions and stunts.Also Read - 'People Trapped in Circle of Money For Power': Anna Hazare Writes to Kejriwal Over Liquor Policy. Read His Full Letter

Address: A Block, A 30-33 1st Floor, Rajiv Chowk, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Time: 11 AM – 8 PM

MUSEUM OF ILLUSION TICKET PRICE:

Weekdays

Senior Citizen – Rs 500

Adult – Rs 650

Children – Rs 520

Weekends

Senior Citizen – Rs 500

Adult – Rs 690

Children – Rs 550

Visitors to the Museum of Illusions can explore the displays, which include holograms, a purportedly revolving cylinder, a room with no gravity, rooms with reality-altering mirrors, and much more, which is fun and will test their senses. The entire display is filled with holograms, which are basically images that create different 3D illusions and frequently change or disappear.

Museum of Illusions – Must Visit!

HERE’S WHY YOU MUST VISIT THE MUSEUM OF ILLUSION, DELHI:

It’s a lot of fun to just go through it with your friends and observe how easily specific scenarios and methods can make your brain fall for them. The Museum of Illusions offers fascinating rooms where one can defy gravity or shrink down.

People of all ages can have a unique experience at the Museum of Illusions

The holograms and optical illusions in this museum are among its best features.

You’ll wonder if you’re standing on a flat surface or a slope in an anti-gravity chamber.

The Museum of Illusions, which aims to combine knowledge with fun, is something we can’t wait to see.

The museum’s camera-friendliness makes it a perfect location to take really incredible photos to boost your feed.

From this unique museum, you may take home mementoes like mugs, t-shirts, and even water bottles.

With the promise of mind-twisting illusions, the Museum of Illusions opened its doors to visitors last year! Have you visited the museum yet?