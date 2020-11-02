Sunburn Goa which takes place every year in December is one of the most-awaited festivals in India. Percept Live, the creators of Sunburn festival announced the festival’s 14th edition. The festival will take place at Vagator, Goa, and will go on for three-days starting from December 27, 2020. Also Read - Goa Travel News: Casinos Are Reopening, Here Are The New Rules

With the current pandemic, musical festivals and large-scale events got canceled due to a spike in the Coronavirus cases. As reported by Mint, Karan Singh, COO, Percept Live said that Covid-19 has literally put the pause on life. “In India, we have witnessed stringent lockdown measures since March 2020. An unprecedented 7 months of staying in and staying safe. With the Unlock procedures initiated and specially Unlock 5 permitting ground events, we figured it’s time to restart lives,” he said. Also Read - Goa Doesn't Promote 'Sex And Drug Tourism', Says CM Amid Nude Party Row

Emphasizing that now people now need to enter new normal and follow safety protocols, Karan further stated, “Time to Live Again, and most importantly Live, Love, Dance again.” Also Read - 'Ghatis' can't come, Goans to be preferred for work: Minister

The three-day-long event will be a limited capacity event and global best practices will be followed. Karan stated that fan safety is their top priority. The event will follow the social distancing protocol and guidelines provides by the central government and the WHO.

As per the report, social distancing will be followed thoroughly and measures including the creation of PODs and designated areas across the venue will take place. The PODs and zones will only see friends or groups of friends stay together and restricted to their designated areas. All guests present at the present will have to install the Aarogya Setu app and scan it during the time of entry to enter the venue. Wearing face masks throughout the event is mandatory too and provisions including thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitizers for the guests.

And don’t be disappointed if you won’t be able to make it to the festival, you can also live stream this festival on Sunburn social media handles including Facebook, Instagram, etc so that they reach the maximum fan base.