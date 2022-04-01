Musicathon 2022: Musicathon is a mountain music festival. In its seventh rendition, it will take place at the Bagicha in Bir on April 15-16, 2022. The festival, which began in 2019, provides a platform for rising independent artists to play for visitors of all nations in the beautiful setting of Bir, Himachal Pradesh, with the Dhauladhar range as a setting.Also Read - Here Are 3 Reasons Why You Should Visit Seychelles This Summer

Ticket Price: Rs 2500 (access to all the 15+ performances only for 2 days), Rs 4500 ( access to all the 14+ performances for 2 days with 2-night accommodation in dual sharing tents, sleeping bags, campsite bonfire, and jamming sessions.)

Book your tickets HERE

About Musicathon – The Mountain Music Festival:

Musicathon is a forum for up-and-coming independent artists to perform for tourists of all countries in the most relaxing settings. In past years, it began in the beautiful green forest of Bir, Himachal Pradesh, with a stunning background of the Dhauladhar range. It all comes together thanks to the efforts of the local community, brilliant independent musicians, and a group of people united by a shared love of music, poetry, and the environment and travel.

Artist lineup in Musicathon 2022:

Rahgir, a social media sensation, Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma, hailing from the Balh Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Swastik the Band, which brings together a very unique blend of Hindustani entwined with cultures around the world, and many more are among the talented artist lineup for the seventh edition of Musicathon.

Pack your bags and head to this soulful music festival right away!