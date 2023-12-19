Home

Travel

Musicathon 2023: 5 Reasons Why You MUST Attend This Two Day Music Festival in Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Musicathon 2023: 5 Reasons Why You MUST Attend This Two Day Music Festival in Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Bir, a stunning paragliding destination, will play home to the highly anticipated Musicathon music event on December 23–24.

Musicathon 2023: 5 Reasons Why You MUST Attend Two Day Music Festival in Bir, Himachal Pradesh

Musicathon 2023: Bir, a stunning location on India’s northern edge, will play home to the eagerly anticipated Musicathon music event. The two-day music festival in the hills finds the most inventive and melodic methods to combine the love of music with the beauty of the highlands. Several well-known independent musicians from many genres and around the nation will honour the musical event. The two-day music festival in the hills finds the most inventive and melodic methods to combine the love of music with the beauty of the highlands.

Trending Now

Date: December 23 and 24, 2023

You may like to read

Time: 6 PM Onwards

The festival’s idyllic setting – Bir, Himachal Pradesh, surrounded by the breathtaking Dhauladhar range, allows participants to escape the bustle of everyday life. Bir, a contemporary yet rustic community that is well-known as India’s paragliding capital, provides a tranquil haven away from the bustle of tourists. There are plenty of things for travellers to do both before and after the event. Musicathon takes place in a home-like atmosphere. It’s a fantastic opportunity to get to know and meet the artists in person because everyone who attends will be living under one roof! This festival has been crucial in helping to promote young, gifted independent musicians by giving them a secure venue to play for a large audience of music lovers and tourists from all across the nation. This year’s event, which has also come to represent environmental consciousness, will include a group of performers who are all passionate about poetry, music, the outdoors, and travel.

The event will be headlined by Bharat Chauhan, Samar Mehdi, Delhi-based band The Khalnayak, pop singer-songwriter, Shubham Kabra, Yuvraj Chugh and storyteller Gunjan Saini. “This festival has been a purpose-driven fiesta since the beginning that has achieved its success with the continuous hard work and efforts of the local community, Musicathon team, and independent artists. For this edition, we have curated an eclectic mix of varied genre artists for the two days, and we hope to continue delivering to the higher expectations set by us,” said Gaurav Kushwaha, Musicathon creator

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.