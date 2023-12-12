Home

Musicathon 2023: The two-day mountain music festival in Bir, Himachal Pradesh combines the love of music and mountains - Here's everything you need to know about its eleventh edition!

Musicathon 2023: Date, Time And Ticket Price of Mountain Music Festival in Bir

Musicathon 2023: Bir’s much-loved and well-known two-day music festival, Musicathon, is returning in full glory for its eleventh edition. The mountain music festival has an incredible lineup for this year has performers from a wide range of genres delivering intense performances, making it the ideal combination of music, travel, camping, and joy.

Date: December 23 and 24, 2023

Time: 6 PM Onwards

Ticket Price: Early Bird – INR 2500 (Music Pass), INR 4500 (Music Pass + Stay)

All You Need to Know About Musicathon 11.0

The enchanting city of Himachal Pradesh, Bir has been a proud home to this soulful festival since its humble beginning in 2019. This festival has been instrumental in promoting young and talented emerging independent artists providing them a safe space to perform amongst a huge crowd consisting of musicophiles and travelers from across the country. Once a concise celebration with two singers performing in a café for a few hours, the event has grown into a renowned music festival held twice a year. Since the event will be aired live on Roposo, people may experience the mood of Musicathon Live.

Musicathon 2023 Line Up:

The event will be headlined by Bharat Chauhan, a Delhi-based singer-songwriter known for his melancholically psychedelic music. Born in Himachal Pradesh, his latest album ‘Qurbat’ was a mix of acoustic, heavy/trippy, rock, and psychedelic music.

The line-up will also have Samar Mehdi, an eclectic singer and songwriter who has carved a niche himself and is widely known for writing and performing his music in a ‘percussive fingerstyle’ format.

The indie rock Delhi-based band ‘The Khalnayak’ will make the audience groove to their music.

Famous pop singer-songwriter, Shubham Kabra, and classical singer, Soumendra featuring Sumit and Mahavir will surely make the audience swoon to their voice magic and Vahaka, a multilingual and multi-genre band will leave the attendees spellbound.

Singer Yuvraj Chugh will create a great atmosphere. Hailing from Himachal, band 4 Musafir and Buland Himalay a.k.a. Jatin Sharma, known for his energetic performances will ensure every music lover attending the event is swooning to his Himachal music.

The poet and storyteller- Gunjan Saini will perform whose work ‘Tum mudh ke mat dekhna‘ or ‘Pyaar ya self respect‘ are widely renowned amongst the cult audience.

“We are thrilled to share the news that Musicathon is back with its 11th edition. Earlier this year, we achieved a grand milestone of completing 10th editions that became a reality all thanks to the continuous support and love showered by our loyal attendees. This festival has been a purpose-driven fiesta since the beginning that has achieved its success with the continuous hard work and efforts of the local community, Musicathon team, and independent artists. For this edition, we have curated an eclectic mix of varied genre artists for the two days, and we hope to continue delivering to the higher expectations set by us, “commented Gaurav Kushwaha, Musicathon creator.

The tickets for the 11th edition are live – Buy them HERE!

